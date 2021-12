LAS VEGAS – Gonzaga’s touted freshman class might finally meet its match Friday, fittingly in a town that’s always had a special knack for uncovering stars. With three five-star recruits in tow, No. 5 Duke comes into town to face off against No. 1 Gonzaga, which for the first time in school history has two five-star athletes of its own. The Bulldogs’ 2021 class also featured a pair of four-star prospects, while the Blue Devils had one.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO