Georgia veteran sentenced for stealing $2M of medical supplies from the VA

ATLANTA — A Fairburn man will spend more than the next two years in a federal prison after pleading guilty to stealing from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Kevin Rumph Jr., a 41-year-old U.S. Air Force veteran, was a purchasing agent in the VA’s Prosthetic Department at its Community Based Outpatient Clinic located in Fort McPherson.

Between 2013 and 2021, prosecutors say he made hundreds of unauthorized CPAP supply purchases, costing the VA more than $1.9 million.

Prosecutors say he then stole and sold the CPAP supplies to a vendor in Ohio.

“It is disappointing when someone entrusted to help care for our veterans instead steals from them,” said U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine. “As a veteran, Rumph should have been a compassionate servant, not a thief.”

Rumph pleaded guilty in August and has now been sentenced to two years and three months in prison with three more years of supervised release to follow. He was also ordered to pay $2,041,733.62 in restitution.

