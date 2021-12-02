ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia veteran sentenced for stealing $2M of medical supplies from the VA

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41IYoz_0dBlk9UQ00
(BrianAJackson/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ATLANTA — A Fairburn man will spend more than the next two years in a federal prison after pleading guilty to stealing from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Kevin Rumph Jr., a 41-year-old U.S. Air Force veteran, was a purchasing agent in the VA’s Prosthetic Department at its Community Based Outpatient Clinic located in Fort McPherson.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Between 2013 and 2021, prosecutors say he made hundreds of unauthorized CPAP supply purchases, costing the VA more than $1.9 million.

Prosecutors say he then stole and sold the CPAP supplies to a vendor in Ohio.

“It is disappointing when someone entrusted to help care for our veterans instead steals from them,” said U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine. “As a veteran, Rumph should have been a compassionate servant, not a thief.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Rumph pleaded guilty in August and has now been sentenced to two years and three months in prison with three more years of supervised release to follow. He was also ordered to pay $2,041,733.62 in restitution.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

First case of omicron variant in Georgia confirmed

ATLANTA — The first confirmed case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 was reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health on Sunday. The individual had recently traveled from South Africa and developed mild symptoms, according to the report. The patient tested positive for COVID-19 and was later confirmed to have the omicron variant through genetic sequencing. The individual is isolated at home and the DPH is conducting contact tracing, the report said.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairburn, GA
City
Community, VA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
City
Fort Mcpherson, GA
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
City
Supply, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
101K+
Followers
77K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy