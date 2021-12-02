Fort Smith police investigating shooting on N. 50th Street
UPDATE : Fort Smith Police confirmed in a tweet at approximately 10:15 p.m. on December 1 that Jeremiah Tabut, 19, died from his injuries. The investigation of the shooting is still ongoing.
FORT SMITH, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — Fort Smith police were called to the 3000 block of N. 50th Street to a shooting just before 7 p.m. on December 1.
According to a tweet from the Fort Smith Police Department, as officers arrived on the scene, witnesses arrived at a local hospital with a male gunshot victim. The victim was taken into surgery.
Police say an investigation is underway.
Police say if anyone has any information on the incident, call 911 or (479) 709-5000.
