ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Fort Smith police investigating shooting on N. 50th Street

By Justin Trobaugh
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A6RX3_0dBljfQ600

UPDATE : Fort Smith Police confirmed in a tweet at approximately 10:15 p.m. on December 1 that Jeremiah Tabut, 19, died from his injuries. The investigation of the shooting is still ongoing.

FORT SMITH, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — Fort Smith police were called to the 3000 block of N. 50th Street to a shooting just before 7 p.m. on December 1.

According to a tweet from the Fort Smith Police Department, as officers arrived on the scene, witnesses arrived at a local hospital with a male gunshot victim. The victim was taken into surgery.

Police say an investigation is underway.

Police say if anyone has any information on the incident, call 911 or (479) 709-5000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Fort Smith police searching for 19-year-old murder suspect

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police are searching for a murder suspect that they say should be considered armed and extremely dangerous. Hakim Williams, 19, is wanted for First Degree Murder for the shooting death of Jeremiah Tabut, also 19. Anyone with information regarding Williams’ whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or 479-709-5000 and […]
FORT SMITH, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Smith, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Fort Smith, AR
Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Sports
City
Fort Smith, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Parents captured after son charged in deadly Michigan high school shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — The parents of a teen accused of killing four students in a shooting at a Michigan high school were caught early Saturday, several hours after a prosecutor filed involuntary manslaughter charges against them, officials said. James and Jennifer Crumbley were captured in a commercial building in Detroit that housed artwork, Detroit Police Chief […]
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy