ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Ex-nurse convicted of raping patient at KC-area hospital

JC Post
JC Post
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas man was convicted Wednesday of raping a woman while he was working as a nurse at a hospital in Missouri. Chukwuemeka U. Emmanuel,...

jcpost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
JC Post

Kansas man indicted for fentanyl, heroin distribution

WICHITA, KAN. – A federal grand jury in Wichita, Kansas, returned an indictment against a Kansas man on charges related to drug trafficking and firearms, according to the United State's Attorney. According to court documents, Joshua Heartfield, 32, of Wichita is charged with one count of possession with intent to...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Deputies catch two Kansas women in stolen SUV

JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a car theft and have made an arrest. Just before 3:30p.m. December 2, deputies located a 2013 white Ford Explorer near 262nd Road on U.S. Highway 75 that had been reported stolen out of Park City, Kansas., according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Deputies conducted...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

13-year-old arrested after alleged threat at Kan. middle school

MCPHERSON —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged threat of violence towards the McPherson Middle School. On Monday, the police received a report from USD 418- McPherson Middle School Administration concerning a 13-year-old student threatening to commit violence at the school, according to a media release. McPherson police took the...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

GoFundMe established to assist accident victim's family

MANHATTAN — The sister of a Manhattan teen who died in a weekend accident has established a fundraiser to help cover funeral expenses. Kenni Cantu, 14, was one of two teens who died in a crash along K-18 early Sunday. The Kansas Highway Patrol a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer driven by...
MANHATTAN, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Overland Park, KS
Kansas City, KS
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Overland Park, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, KS
JC Post

Accident claims the lives of two Manhattan youth and injures three

Kansas Highway Patrol reported two 14-year old youth were fatality victims in a one vehicle accident about one a.m. Sunday on Fort Riley Boulevard ( K-18 ) at Scenic Drive. The fatality victims were identified as Kenni Cantu, 14, and Gaysha Alfred, 14. The driver of the Chevrolet Trailblazer they were riding in, Paris Burgess, 17,and another passenger Alecia Reyna Smith Haynes, 13, were transported to Via Christi Hospital. One more passenger in the vehicle, Jean Carlos Vazques-Ponce, was transported to KU Medical Center. All of those in the vehicle were from Manhattan.
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

KDHE: 3,300 new cases, 13 more COVID deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases* (see below) in Kansas increased by 3,310 to a total of 477,789, the state health department reported Monday afternoon. The state reported 13 additional COVID-19 deaths for a total of 6,743. As of August 1, 2021, in accordance with an updated...
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

RCPD investigating case of alleged forgery

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged forgery in Manhattan. On Sunday morning, officers filed a report for forgery in the 500 block of Leavenworth Street in Manhattan.n A 62-year-old woman reported an unknown suspect stole, endorsed and cashed a check she sent in the mail, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Sheriff: Kan. man riding in pickup fired gun during dispute

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that left two injured. Just before 1a.m. Sunday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communication Center received a report of two individuals with gunshot wounds in the 9000 block of SW Indian Hills Road, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. At the scene, deputies discovered...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Ap#The Kansas City Star
JC Post

Kan. man acquitted in 4-year-old granddaughter's death

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man has been acquitted on all charges related to the death of his 4-year-old granddaughter from carbon monoxide poisoning. A Shawnee County jury on Friday acquitted 58-year-old Timothy Wayne Funk Sr. of three charges, including first-degree murder. He was charged after his granddaughter, Brandy Funk, of Beatrice, Nebraska, died in July 2019 at her grandfather's home in Silver Lake.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Good Samaritan dies running into traffic following I-70 crash

SHAWNEE COUNTY—A woman died in an accident on Interstate 70 just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Shawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 International semi driven by John A. Moulden, 37, Knoxville, Tennessee, was westbound in the left lane on Interstate 70 and unable to move into the right lane due to a rollover accident near SW West Union Road involving a 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Dakota B. Swader, 20, of Topeka that entered the center median and came to rest upside down.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Traffic stop leads to drug bust at Kansas home

JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges after a traffic stop. Just after 12:30 a.m. Dec. 2, a sheriff's deputy stopped a 1999 Toyota Camry for an alleged traffic infraction on 150th and Q.4 Road in rural Jackson County, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Through...
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
JC Post

Sentencing scheduled for convicted Kansas City officer

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A white Kansas City police detective who was convicted of shooting and killing a Black man will be sentenced on March 4, a judge ruled Thursday. Eric DeValkenaere, 43, was convicted last month of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the shooting death of 26-year-old Cameron Lamb.
KANSAS CITY, KS
JC Post

Jewish education center in Kansas City vandalized

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police continue to investigate vandalism at a Jewish community and educational center on the city's upscale Country Club Plaza. Rabbi Yitzchak Itkin said vandals who hit the Chabad on the Plaza Tuesday morning threw papers and books around, tore out electric wires and caused water damage throughout the building.
KANSAS CITY, MO
JC Post

Police ID Kan. man who died after crash at Legends Outlet mall

KANSAS CITY —Authorities investigating a fatal crash at the Legends Outlet mall in Kansas City, Kansas have identified the victim. A vehicle struck Lawrence Edward Walford, 82, Kansas City, Kansas, as he was walking in the parking lot outside the Walmart, according to KCK Police spokesperson Nancy Chartrand. EMS transported...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Teen suspect's parents charged in Michigan school shooting

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A prosecutor filed involuntary manslaughter charges Friday against the parents of a 15-year-old accused of killing four students and wounding seven other people at a Michigan High School. James and Jennifer Crumbley were charged with four counts each of involuntary manslaughter. Authorities have said Ethan...
MICHIGAN STATE
JC Post

Missouri confirms first case of Omicron virus variant

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Health officials have confirmed the first case of the omicron coronavirus variant in Missouri. The St. Louis Health Department said Saturday that the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had confirmed the virus case in a resident of St. Louis that was first reported Friday as a presumed case of the omicron variant.
MISSOURI STATE
JC Post

Judge charges Kan. man in fatal Thanksgiving crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY—A Kansas man accused in a fatal Thanksgiving crash made his first court appearance on Wednesday. According to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office, 37-year-old Garett Meyers of Andover was charged with involuntary manslaughter, aggravated battery, and driving while license is suspended or cancelled. Just after 8p.m. on Thanksgiving,...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

3 jailed in SW Kan. after attack, robbery on man who hired them

FINNEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and have three suspects in custody. Just before 4p.m. Wednesday, police responded to report of a fight at the Quicker Market at 4005 E. US Highway 50 in Garden City, according to a media release. Multiple witnesses told police they observed a...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

KBI: Man injured after knife fight, officer-involved shooting

HARPER COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening at an apartment complex in Harper, Kansas. Just after 3:30 p.m. Friday, a citizen called police to report a man who was observed damaging property at the apartment complex at 1123 Jefferson...
HARPER COUNTY, KS
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy