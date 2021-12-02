Ex-nurse convicted of raping patient at KC-area hospital
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas man was convicted Wednesday of raping a woman while he was working as a nurse at a hospital in Missouri. Chukwuemeka U. Emmanuel,...jcpost.com
