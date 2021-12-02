‘The Masked Singer’s Skunk on Performing Again: ‘The Gifts Are Still There’

This post contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer. Faith Evans doesn't find it a load of bull that she didn't beat Bull in The Masked Singer's Group A Finals on Wednesday. "I knew early on Bull was the one to beat." the "I'll Be Missing You" singer,...
The Pussycat Doll is taking the stage for the first time on "The Masked Singer" ... Nicole Scherzinger is getting out from behind her judge's table and grabbing the mic. Production sources tell TMZ ... Nicole will perform on the FOX singing competition show after 6 seasons of fans begging to see her show off her pipes.
(Warning: This post contains spoilers for Wednesday’s “The Masked Singer.”) “The Masked Singer” eliminated the Skunk contestant on Wednesday night’s Group A finals, naming Bull the winner for the team and the one who will go on to compete with the the leader of Group B’s pack in two weeks. But even though Skunk was cut, she left smelling like a rose when the judges found out her true identity was singer Faith Evans. And two of the judges actually guessed it was Evans before her mask came off, based on two small — but biggie — clues that came in tonight’s episode.
