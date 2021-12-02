ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BOJ to seek ways to mitigate cost of monetary easing – board member Suzuki

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – The Bank of Japan will continue to seek ways to improve its policy framework to mitigate the cost of monetary easing, board member Hitoshi Suzuki said, warning of the strain prolonged ultra-low interest rates could inflict on bank profits. Japan’s banking sector remains stable and corporate...

kfgo.com

kfgo.com

Australia’s central bank holds rates, patient on policy

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s central bank left its cash rate at a record low of 0.1% on Tuesday, saying inflation was lower than in many other countries and it was prepared to be patient on policy. Wrapping up its December policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) also said...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Japan’s Oct household spending extends declines on COVID drag

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s household spending posted an annual drop for the third straight month in October, though the pace of decline slowed, as consumer sentiment struggled to fully shake off the drag from the coronavirus pandemic. The world’s third-largest economy has lagged other nations in its recovery from the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Japan to review budget balance timing early next year -PM Kishida

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan will review the timeframe early next year for its target of balancing the budget, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday, brushing aside prospects that it could ditch the goal to further boost spending. The government unveiled a record $490 billion spending package last month to...
ASIA
kfgo.com

Analysis-China Evergrande teeters again, but investors less fearful

LONDON/BOSTON (Reuters) – Just three months after narrowly avoiding collapse, the world’s most indebted developer China Evergrande Group is teetering on the brink again and investors are still unclear how much or for how long the problems could reverberate. With over $300 billion of liabilities and more than 1,300 real...
ECONOMY
kfgo.com

Bottlenecks add to wage pressure in Norway, central bank survey finds

OSLO (Reuters) – Capacity constraints in the Norwegian economy increasingly hamper business growth, pushing up private-sector wages, a quarterly central bank survey of companies showed on Tuesday. While the survey itself could provide ammunition for a hike in interest rates as soon as next week, as long planned by Norges...
ECONOMY
kfgo.com

Factbox-China Evergrande’s bond coupon payments through May 2022

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Some offshore bondholders of China Evergrande Group did not receive coupon payments by the end of a 30-day grace period on Monday New York time, four people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. A failure to make $82.5 million in interest payments that had been due...
WORLD
AFP

Evergrande misses debt repayment, looks to restructure

Debt-laden Chinese property developer Evergrande has for the first time missed a deadline to repay some of its overseas creditors, a report said Tuesday, raising the prospect of it defaulting as it prepares for a government-backed mega-restructure. The Chinese government sparked a crisis within the property sector when it launched a drive last year to curb excessive debt among Evergrande and other real estate firms.
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Iron ore rises on China monetary policy easing prospects

* Property developers' financial woes in focus (Updates prices, adds graphic) By Enrico Dela Cruz Dec 6 (Reuters) - Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures rose on Monday, on hopes that a monetary policy easing in China could curb the downside risks being faced by the world's biggest steel producer and consumer, but gains were capped by steel output control fears. The overall sentiment remained upbeat after state media on Friday quoted Premier Li Keqiang as saying China would cut banks' reserve requirement ratios in a timely way. However, a pollution alert in the country's top steelmaking city of Tangshan, which means production curtailments in the industrial sector including steel and coke, and worries over Chinese property developers' debt obligations tempered investor optimism. The most-traded iron ore for May delivery on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange ended daytime trading 1.6% higher at 615.50 yuan ($96.58) a tonne after rising 4.2% earlier in the session. The steelmaking ingredient's January contract on the Singapore Exchange was up 2.1% at $103.70 a tonne by 0732 GMT, off a session high $104.60. "While we expect Chinese steel output and iron ore demand to contract in 2022, the prospect of easing monetary policy and China's 'three red lines' should soften the slowdown," said Atilla Widnell, managing director at Navigate Commodities in Singapore. Dubbed "the three red lines ", Chinese regulators have introduced financial requirements that developers must meet to get new bank loans. "Market expectations are manifesting that domestic steel production will bolt higher post the Beijing Winter Olympics (in February), when restrictions are likely to be partially lifted," Widnell said. Spot iron ore in China traded at $104.50 a tonne on Friday, up from $102 a week earlier, based on SteelHome consultancy data. Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.7%, while hot-rolled coil slipped 0.2%. Stainless steel shed 1.1%. Dalian coking coal advanced 1.3% and coke climbed 3.1%.
ECONOMY
The Independent

ECB plans to redesign euro bills, decision expected in 2024

The European Central Bank said Monday that it plans to redesign its euro banknotes, with a final decision on the new look expected in 2024.The euro was introduced in cash form in 2002, with banknotes based on what the Frankfurt-based central bank for the 19-nation euro area calls an “ages and styles” theme — with generic windows, doorways and bridges from various eras that don't represent any specific place or monument. They have undergone one relatively minor update in that time.“After 20 years, it’s time to review the look of our banknotes to make them more relatable to Europeans...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

BOJ’s Adachi: Will ease policy further only in extreme cases

Bank of Japan (BOJ) board member Seiji Adachi is back on the wires, via Reuters, commenting on the monetary policy outlook. BOJ will ease policy further only in extreme cases where a renewed spike in covid infections trigger sharp yen rise, stock falls. I am still open on whether to...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Gold ends lower Monday as inflation, Fed interest-rate outlook remain in focus

This picture taken on November 8, 2020 shows a jewellery craftsman cleaning gold rings at the Makmur Gold workshop in Kota Bharu in Malaysia's Kelantan state. - Demand for the safe-haven commodity has soared in Malaysia during the coronavirus pandemic and it is not only professional investors who are cashing in, but small businesses too. (Photo by Mohd RASFAN / AFP) / TO GO WITH Health-virus-Malaysia-economy-gold, FOCUS by Patrick Lee (Photo by MOHD RASFAN/AFP via Getty Images) By mohd rasfan/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images METALS STOCKS.
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Bank of Israel bought $4 billion of FX in Nov, hits $34 billion in 2021

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – The Bank of Israel said on Tuesday it bought $4 billion of foreign currency in November, its highest monthly amount since May, in a bid to contain a surging shekel. Over the first 11 months of 2021, the central bank bought some $34 billion of foreign exchange.
WORLD
kfgo.com

Red-hot Canadian property market to lose some steam in 2022: Reuters poll

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Canada’s double-digit house price inflation will lose steam next year, but affordability is still almost certain to worsen in one of the world’s hottest property markets, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. A rush to purchase homes ahead of expected increases in Canadian interest rates https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/bank-canada-q3-2022-rate-hike-expected-q2-rise-possible-2021-12-03...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Fed rate hikes in 2022 won't help inflation: Fmr. White House economist

Tyler Goodspeed, the former acting chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, predicted inflation will likely continue into 2022 despite the Federal Reserve potentially hiking interest rates twice next year. Goodspeed joined "Mornings with Maria" on Monday to discuss high consumer prices, arguing even two rate cuts may not "cut it" as the economy continues to grapple with supply chain and labor force shortages.
BUSINESS

