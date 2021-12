Weekday mornings @ approx 8:50am listeners have a chance to play a trivia game with Brooke Fox on air. If the listener who plays the game matches the number of correct answers with Brooke or if Brooke gives more correct answers than the listener, Brooke wins and the listener will receive a consolation prize of a $100 Nisqually Red Wind Casino certificate valued at $100.00. If the listener gives more correct answers than Brooke, they win $100 in cash. Must be a minimum of 18 years of age to enter and reside in Washington State to enter. Contesting will begin with the Brooke’s Bucks feature on December 6th, 2021 and end December 10th, 2021. General Contest Rules also apply. By entering you agree to be bound by all of these rules.

GAMBLING ・ 5 DAYS AGO