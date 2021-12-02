ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You could pay more for Christmas decorations this year. Here’s why and how to get your money’s worth

By Keminni Amanor
There are many things that have been affected by supply chain challenges, including many people’s holiday favorites.

Christmas trees have now joined the list.

This year, Christmas trees are likely to cost a few bucks more thanks to supply-chain challenges. Prices are now up by at least $10, according to Assistant Nursery Manager Dorian Waller at Lowe’s Garden Center in Minot.

He said Lowe’s tried to get around the problem by shipping early.

“We usually put our order in right away after the first of the year so we have everything set aside for us prior to the season getting kicked off and with freight that has been a very big issue,” Waller said.

Prices of live trees have doubled since 2015, according to the USDA, and the price of artificial trees is up about 30 percent.

But Waller said there is a tree for everybody, and buying early is the surest way to avoid spending those extra dollars.

“They’re going fast so get on the ball, get your tree reserved or get it home,” Waller said.

He also urged buyers to take proper care of trees, especially live ones, which will help get the best out of their money.

“You get it in the house, if you don’t water it, it’s going to dry up, it’s going to lose needles,” he said.

Trees aren’t the only holiday decor items that could cost you more money this season.

Take lighting, for instance — it could cost up to $700 depending on your preferences.

Manager of North Dakota Pretty Lights, James McKeel, said it is safe and less stressful to get someone else to do them for you.

“You run into more problems doing it yourself, reason being if something goes wrong or somebody gets hurt, that’s what they have professionals for that’s what we’re here for,” McKeel said.

You should also make a list of things you need, check it twice and look up some coupon codes as you shop for the right holidays.

The National Retail Federation projects American households will spend about 8.5 percent more this season than last.

