Johnny Gargano's WWE contract is up very soon, according to a report. Fightful Select reports that Gargano's contract is set to expire on December 10, five days after the WWE NXT WarGames pay-per-view. The report states that Gargano's deal was originally set to expire on December 3, two days before the pay-per-view, but that he agreed to a short-term extension similar to the one that Adam Cole signed when his WWE contract was about to run out before the NXT TakeOver 36 event in August.

WWE ・ 11 DAYS AGO