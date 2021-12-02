ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BOJ to seek ways to mitigate cost of monetary easing – board member Suzuki

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – The Bank of Japan will continue to seek ways to improve its policy framework to mitigate the cost of monetary easing, board member Hitoshi Suzuki said, warning of the strain prolonged ultra-low interest rates could inflict on bank profits. Japan’s banking sector remains stable and corporate...

No need now for ECB to boost legacy bond purchase scheme: Muller

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Euro zone inflation could exceed the European Central Bank’s forecast in the long term, so there is no reason now to boost a legacy bond purchase programme when an emergency scheme ends next March, ECB policymaker Madis Muller said. The ECB is debating life after the 1.85...
Evergrande misses debt repayment, looks to restructure

Debt-laden Chinese property developer Evergrande has for the first time missed a deadline to repay some of its overseas creditors, a report said Tuesday, raising the prospect of it defaulting as it prepares for a government-backed mega-restructure. The Chinese government sparked a crisis within the property sector when it launched a drive last year to curb excessive debt among Evergrande and other real estate firms.
Iron ore rises on China monetary policy easing prospects

* Property developers' financial woes in focus (Updates prices, adds graphic) By Enrico Dela Cruz Dec 6 (Reuters) - Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures rose on Monday, on hopes that a monetary policy easing in China could curb the downside risks being faced by the world's biggest steel producer and consumer, but gains were capped by steel output control fears. The overall sentiment remained upbeat after state media on Friday quoted Premier Li Keqiang as saying China would cut banks' reserve requirement ratios in a timely way. However, a pollution alert in the country's top steelmaking city of Tangshan, which means production curtailments in the industrial sector including steel and coke, and worries over Chinese property developers' debt obligations tempered investor optimism. The most-traded iron ore for May delivery on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange ended daytime trading 1.6% higher at 615.50 yuan ($96.58) a tonne after rising 4.2% earlier in the session. The steelmaking ingredient's January contract on the Singapore Exchange was up 2.1% at $103.70 a tonne by 0732 GMT, off a session high $104.60. "While we expect Chinese steel output and iron ore demand to contract in 2022, the prospect of easing monetary policy and China's 'three red lines' should soften the slowdown," said Atilla Widnell, managing director at Navigate Commodities in Singapore. Dubbed "the three red lines ", Chinese regulators have introduced financial requirements that developers must meet to get new bank loans. "Market expectations are manifesting that domestic steel production will bolt higher post the Beijing Winter Olympics (in February), when restrictions are likely to be partially lifted," Widnell said. Spot iron ore in China traded at $104.50 a tonne on Friday, up from $102 a week earlier, based on SteelHome consultancy data. Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.7%, while hot-rolled coil slipped 0.2%. Stainless steel shed 1.1%. Dalian coking coal advanced 1.3% and coke climbed 3.1%.
Emerging Asia needs dollar hedging reforms to reduce market risks, BIS says

TOKYO (Reuters) – Asia’s emerging economies should improve oversight of foreign exchange liquidity risks and make currency hedging more flexible as growing dollar investments make the region more vulnerable to currency swings, the Bank for International Settlements said. Increasing wealth and ageing populations have led to growing holdings of dollar-denominated...
Swiss watchdog seeks more tools to go after bad bankers – paper

ZURICH (Reuters) – The chairperson of Switzerland’s financial watchdog has called for more power to punish wayward bankers after a string of scandals tarnished the sector’s international reputation. Marlene Amstad, head of the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority’s (FINMA) board of directors, told the SonntagsZeitung paper the agency would welcome...
IMF says U.S. monetary policy should focus more on inflation risks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund on Friday warned of intensifying inflationary pressures, especially in the United States, and new uncertainties caused by the Omicron variant of COVID-19, and said U.S. central bankers should focus more on inflation risks. In a blog published Friday, IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath...
Fed’s Bullard wants faster policy tightening, citing ‘inflation shock’

(Reuters) -St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank James Bullard on Friday called for the Fed to begin tightening monetary policy, citing unexpectedly high inflation, strong economic growth and a labor market that is very tight and poised to strengthen further. “These considerations suggest that the FOMC at upcoming meetings may want...
BOJ’s Adachi: Will ease policy further only in extreme cases

Bank of Japan (BOJ) board member Seiji Adachi is back on the wires, via Reuters, commenting on the monetary policy outlook. BOJ will ease policy further only in extreme cases where a renewed spike in covid infections trigger sharp yen rise, stock falls. I am still open on whether to...
Gold ends lower Monday as inflation, Fed interest-rate outlook remain in focus

This picture taken on November 8, 2020 shows a jewellery craftsman cleaning gold rings at the Makmur Gold workshop in Kota Bharu in Malaysia's Kelantan state. - Demand for the safe-haven commodity has soared in Malaysia during the coronavirus pandemic and it is not only professional investors who are cashing in, but small businesses too. (Photo by Mohd RASFAN / AFP) / TO GO WITH Health-virus-Malaysia-economy-gold, FOCUS by Patrick Lee (Photo by MOHD RASFAN/AFP via Getty Images) By mohd rasfan/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images METALS STOCKS.
Fed rate hikes in 2022 won't help inflation: Fmr. White House economist

Tyler Goodspeed, the former acting chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, predicted inflation will likely continue into 2022 despite the Federal Reserve potentially hiking interest rates twice next year. Goodspeed joined "Mornings with Maria" on Monday to discuss high consumer prices, arguing even two rate cuts may not "cut it" as the economy continues to grapple with supply chain and labor force shortages.
Credit Suisse CIO says has “day-by-day, week-by-week” approach to China

LONDON (Reuters) – Credit Suisse global chief investment officer Michael Strobaek said on Monday he was taking a “day-by-day, week-by-week” approach to China and remained generally cautious on emerging markets. “I would take a wait-and-see approach on emerging markets,” Strobaek told the Reuters annual Investment Outlook Summit. “I would take...
Asian shares slide after China Evergrande warns of cash woes

Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Monday after troubled Chinese property developer Evergrande warned late Friday it may run out of money. Investors also are struggling with uncertainty about the newest coronavirus variant and about when the Federal Reserve will cut off its support for markets. “This is a week that will force uncomfortable contemplation about ‘known unknowns’ mainly associated with omicron, Fed tightening and China (regulatory/property) risks,” Mizuho Bank said in a commentary.That will bring still more uncertainty after a tumultuous spell last week, it said. Hong Kong dropped 1.8% and the Shanghai Composite index gave up...
Irish services sector growth slowed to 7-month low in November – PMI

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Growth in Ireland’s service sector fell to a seven-month low in November as a surge in COVID-19 infections cooled the enthusiasm of consumers, a survey found on Friday. The AIB IHS Markit Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) dropped to 59.3 in November from 63.4 the month before, remaining...
