Reboot of classic movie ‘An Officer and a Gentleman’ for the stage

The idea for this movie kind of went off the rails since despite being perfect for the 90s, which it was, the sequels that came after were, well, not exactly quite as easy to accept. But when the initial movie came out the idea was actually pretty cool even if it would be an abhorrent way to utilize soldiers that had already done their duty for their country. The whole idea of the Unisol (Universal Soldier) program was to take veterans that been cryogenically preserved and put them to use once again as a specialized anti-terrorist organization that used human beings in a capacity that made them little more than tools to be used over and over by utilizing technology that could make them more efficient, more obedient, and even more durable. It also gave them what amounts to a healing factor, even if it came at a fairly high price. Their bodies would actually begin to heat up, almost like an engine overheating, and they would need to be cooled down every now and again in order to keep them functioning.

