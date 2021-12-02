ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reboot of classic movie ‘An Officer and a Gentleman’ for the stage

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Wayne Britton stars as Sgt. Emil Foley in the stage production of “An Officer and a Gentleman” Dec. 7-12 at Ovens Auditorium. The Oscar-winning film “An Officer and a Gentleman” has been adapted into a musical and will premier Dec. 7-12 at Ovens Auditorium. Tickets are available at Blumenthal Performing...

