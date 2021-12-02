ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

First Mexico call for Arsenal midfielder Marcelo Flores

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArsenal midfielder Marcelo Flores has been called into the senior Mexico squad for the first time. Jeorge Bird's Arsenal youth website reports Flores has frequently impressed for Mexico at youth level, most recently being named...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

