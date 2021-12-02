ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

True to the Game 3

movietickets.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuadir, who was thought to be dead, turns out to be...

www.movietickets.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Releases Another Employee After 17 Years With The Company

It’s a different kind of release. There have been all kinds of changes to the WWE roster over the last year and a half and there is nothing to suggest that the changes have stopped. With so many wrestlers gone, the company is looking rather different than it was before, but several of the releases have been from other areas. That was the case again this week with another release.
WWE
The Spun

1 NFL Team Is Now Eliminated From Playoff Contention

The first NFL team eliminated from playoff contention is shockingly not the Detroit Lions. The Lions entered Sunday afternoon without a win on the season, but they managed to pull one out in shocking fashion, defeating the Minnesota Vikings on a walkoff touchdown. Houston, meanwhile, fell to 2-10 on the...
NFL
247Sports

VIP Intel: The latest on 5-star OT Kelvin Banks

Humble (Texas) Summer Creek five-star offensive tackle Kelvin Banks surprised a few people back in July when he committed to Oregon over in-state programs Texas A&M and Texas. However, the 6-foot-5, 300-pounder recently took visits both both Austin and College Station to see games. And, with it looking like the Ducks are about to lose their head coach to Miami, things could get interesting with Banks' recruitment again a week-and-a-half away from the Early Signing period.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#True To The Game#Philadelphia
CBS Sports

LeBron James not happy with handling of his positive COVID-19 test: 'I thought it was handled very poorly'

Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James wasn't happy with the way that his recent positive COVID-19 test was handled by the NBA. James was forced to enter the NBA's health and safety protocols earlier this week after registering a positive test, but he was back in action against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night after returning two negative PCR tests within 24 hours. After the game against the Clippers, James expressed some frustration with the way that the situation was handled.
NBA
Chicago Tribune

Javonte Green becomes the 2nd Chicago Bulls player this week and 3rd in the last month to test positive for COVID-19, joining Coby White and Nikola Vučević

The Chicago Bulls are hoping to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak after Javonte Green became the second player to test positive for the virus this week. Green returned a positive test Friday, one day after the Bulls beat the Knicks in New York and two days after Coby White was placed into isolation for a positive test. The Bulls played the Nets on Saturday night in Brooklyn. Coach Billy Donovan said ...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers RB Trenton Cannon taken off field in ambulance

The 49ers’ game against the Seahawks got off to a terrifying start when running back Trenton Cannon got hit in the head twice and went down awkwardly on the opening kickoff. He was down on the field for several minutes and had his neck put in a brace by the 49ers’ medical staff. An ambulance was driven onto the field, and Cannon was taken off on a stretcher.
NFL
thecinemaholic.com

Where Is True Story Filmed?

Created by Eric Newman, ‘True Story’ is a crime thriller miniseries of heightened energy and drastic repercussions. Kevin Hart takes up the role of Kid, a renowned comedian winning over people’s hearts by application of sharp wit. The comedian’s sprawling tour takes him back to his hometown, and as the past seeps into the present, the stop turns into a living nightmare for him. Kid has a chance meeting with his younger brother while in town, and the brother is out to destroy the image Kid has woven for himself.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
onthebanks.com

Rutgers faces true win-and-in game on Saturday

It is no secret that Rutgers has not had success at home in the Big Ten. In fact, the last time Scarlet Knights won a conference game in Piscataway was on Nov. 4, 2017. The opponent that day — Maryland. Now, over four years later, Rutgers will face a win-and-in...
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
The Baltimore Sun

Who is Danny Manning? Former Wake Forest coach, Kansas star and NBA veteran will be Maryland men’s basketball interim coach.

Mark Turgeon is out, and Danny Manning is in. Maryland men’s basketball announced Friday that Turgeon has stepped down as head coach after 10-plus seasons at the helm, and Manning will take over the program for the remainder of the season. The 54-year-old Manning was hired by Maryland in the offseason to fill the vacated spot left by DeAndre Haynes, who joined Shaka Smart’s staff at Marquette ...
MARYLAND STATE
iheart.com

Deion Sanders Brings Instagram Model To Teach Athletes How They Get Played

I love so much that he did this for them because honestly it's a real thing that happens all the time! Brittany Renner sat down openly with the team to tell them how they can find themselves getting used financially and for clout. She did mention it's a two way thing though. You have to take a listen!
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Cardinals had terrible trash-talk attempt after win over Bears

The Arizona Cardinals earned an “F” for effort with their attempt to trash talk the Chicago Bears on Sunday. The Cardinals won in Week 13 over the Bears by a final score of 33-22. After the game, Arizona’s Twitter account tried to clown the Bears with a meme of the Cloud Gate sculpture in Chicago shaped like an “L” and a mini-cardinal sitting on top.
NFL
theScore

NHL weekly betting guide: True moneylines for every game

The Washington Capitals were +130 at the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday, and it was an easy bet to make. Everything about that matchup inferred a coin flip - the two teams are tied atop the standings, but it's actually the Capitals who have the better metrics at even-strength. Last week's...
NHL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Blues notebook: Game as EBUG a dream come true for Konin

SUNRISE, Fla. — Kyle Konin stood toward the back of the line at Amalie Arena on Thursday night, trying to keep a low profile as the Blues prepared to go on the ice for pregame warmups. “Trying to stay out of the way,” he said. But toward the front, Ryan...
NHL
247Sports

Florida ready for first true road game, at Oklahoma

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- No. 14 Florida will take on Oklahoma tonight on the road, looking to continue to pile on momentum early in the season and secure major resume-building wins. The Sooners (6-1) will be a tough test for the Gators (6-0), particularly in the frontcourt. Oklahoma big man Tanner...
FLORIDA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

20 Biggest Blowouts in Sports History

Sports fans love nail-biting, down to the wire games. Two evenly matched teams going head to head can turn into all-time classics. Matchups like the 2016 World Series between the Cleveland Indians and Chicago Cubs or the Miracle on Ice in the 1980 Olympics are thrilling. Unfortunately, not every game can be that exciting. The […]
CHICAGO, IL
The Trussville Tribune

Sean of the South: Roll On

By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South  Commentary Christmas Eve, 1978. It was late. The rural Pennsylvania highway was empty. All over America, stockings were hung by the carbon monoxide detectors with care. Children were nestled all snug in their beds, while visions of mortgage foreclosures danced through their parents’ heads. And Todd was standing on […]
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy