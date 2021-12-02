True to the Game 3

Created by Eric Newman, ‘True Story’ is a crime thriller miniseries of heightened energy and drastic repercussions. Kevin Hart takes up the role of Kid, a renowned comedian winning over people’s hearts by application of sharp wit. The comedian’s sprawling tour takes him back to his hometown, and as the past seeps into the present, the stop turns into a living nightmare for him. Kid has a chance meeting with his younger brother while in town, and the brother is out to destroy the image Kid has woven for himself.
Comments / 0