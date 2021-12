While the focus is on rising tech stocks, small caps also recovered. US contracts on the Dow Jones, S&P 500, NASDAQ and Russell 2000 as well as global stocks advanced in trading on Tuesday as investors continue to take advantage of the Omicron dip. Traders now think the dramatic selloff in reaction to the discovery of the new strain of COVID-19 last week was overdone. The news from China, that it will ease requirements for bank reserves, has also buoyed investor sentiment.

MARKETS ・ 4 HOURS AGO