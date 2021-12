Robin Vos was defiant. The state Assembly had launched its own investigation into “election integrity” and the 2020 vote count in their state, and Vos, the speaker and Republican leader of the Assembly, had been asked when he would release documents related to the taxpayer-funded audit then underway. Doing so, Vos shot back, would be like a district attorney disclosing sensitive information about an ongoing murder investigation. It would give “an advantage to the people who actually committed the crime to avoid prosecution,” Vos said. “That’s exactly what would happen if we decided to put all the documents out.” Vos’s comparison was...

