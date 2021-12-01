Successful 2021 Jingchu Online Show Makes Hardware, Electromechanical, Building Materials Welcomed By Many Countries

If you are a reader of The Gate, you likely travel around the world — or at least have been to one other country than the one in which you live — and you might have noticed that the policies and processes pertaining to speeding differ and vary from jurisdiction to jurisdiction. You have likely witnessed another motorist who was driving significantly faster than the legal posted speed limit — perhaps blasting past you like a meteorite in space — and maybe even getting caught doing so by law enforcement.

TRAFFIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO