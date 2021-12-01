ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Successful 2021 Jingchu Online Show Makes Hardware, Electromechanical, Building Materials Welcomed By Many Countries

austinnews.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovember 29, 2021, witnessed the successful conclusion of the "Historical Jingchu Online Show" (Mechanical and Electrical, Hardware and Building Materials) - market activities in Europe, America, and Asia. A total of 43 manufacturing and foreign trade enterprises from hardware tools, machinery equipment, electronics, electrical appliances, building materials, home furnishing, autos, auto...

www.austinnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
austinnews.net

China corners rare-earth market with state-owned mega-enterprise

Beijing [China], December 7 (ANI): China is on the cusp of announcing a merger of three existing state firms into a new rare-earth mega-enterprise called China Rare Earth Group, according to Taiwan News. Further, the new firm may be announced this month and will be headquartered in China's southerly Jiangxi...
ECONOMY
austinnews.net

Metro One's Mobile Commerce Brand, Shelfy.io Signs Service Agreement with Israeli Convenience Store Chain, HaMakolet

SHERIDAN, WY / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. (OTC PINK:WOWI) ('Metro One') today announced that its wholly-owned Israeli subsidiary, Stratford Ltd ('Shelfy' or 'Shelfy.io') has signed HaMakolet, Israel's 'next generation neighborhood convenience store', as its newest customer. Shelfy is changing the way retailers integrate mobile...
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

GlobalSign Completes 25 Years in Business with Expanded LATAM Presence, IoT Partnerships, Product Growth and Expansion

Over 1B end points secured by leading digital certificate authority by end of 2021. BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / GlobalSign (https://www.globalsign.com/en), a global Certificate Authority (CA) and leading provider of digital signing, identity and security solutions for the IoT, today announced the company's top achievements during 2021. From a new beginning in Latin America to significant partnerships and integrations, along with organic growth of key products, GlobalSign had another year of expansion in key segments.
BUSINESS
BoardingArea

The Cost of Traffic Fines For Speeding in Many Countries Worldwide

If you are a reader of The Gate, you likely travel around the world — or at least have been to one other country than the one in which you live — and you might have noticed that the policies and processes pertaining to speeding differ and vary from jurisdiction to jurisdiction. You have likely witnessed another motorist who was driving significantly faster than the legal posted speed limit — perhaps blasting past you like a meteorite in space — and maybe even getting caught doing so by law enforcement.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Building Materials#Foreign Trade
austinnews.net

Blender Bites Makes It into the US Market, Set to Deliver First Product to Leading Grocery Chain

Blender Bites Will Be the First Innovation of Its Kind to Hit the US Marketplace. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2021 / Vancouver, British Columbia - Blender Bites Ltd. (the 'Company', 'Blender Bites' or 'Blender'), (CSE:BITE), (FWB:JL4)(WKN:A3C3Y2), a Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium, organic and plant-based pre-portioned frozen functional foods, is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated October 23, 2021, the Company has achieved a significant milestone receiving its first purchase orders from the Southwest Division of the world's leading club store chain for a club size pack of its Power Berry superfood smoothie pucks.
ECONOMY
austinnews.net

RTFANS, China's Leading Manufacturer of HVLS Fans, Evaporative Coolers Updates Inventory

RTFANS, china's leading manufacturer and supplier of HVLS Fans and evaporative coolers has updated the inventory with a new range of products. The company provides one-stop ventilation and cooling solutions for large spaces. Their product range consists of industrial hvls ceiling fans, commercial ceiling fans, evaporative air coolers, cooling pads, and exhaust fans. The industrial air coolers are designed to offer the ultimate cooling effect and they are available on a large scale for factories that need energy-efficient cooling. These cost-efficient cooling solutions are also offered for a substantial size of indoor spaces and outdoor areas.
ECONOMY
abc17news.com

Making Covid-19 vaccines mandatory was once unthinkable. But European countries are showing it can work

Earlier this month, Austria took a step once unthinkable for a Western democracy: It announced that Covid-19 vaccinations would become compulsory for its entire population. Up until then, governments around the world had rejected the idea of a universal coronavirus vaccine mandate, opting instead for incentives and other “nudges” to motivate people to get shots. Even in authoritarian states, like China, it is not mandatory policy.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
Country
Philippines
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Indonesia
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Country
India
Country
Vietnam
mining.com

Vale sees spinoff hope in tapping waste for building materials

One of the world’s biggest mining companies is getting into the construction business. Vale SA is starting to extract sand from material left over from iron ore processing to supply civil construction projects in Brazil. At the same time, the Rio de Janeiro-based mining giant is developing a type of low-emission geopolymer cement that will use the mining-waste sand, said Rogerio Nogueira, head of ferrous marketing.
ENVIRONMENT
Popular Science

Carbon markets from Kyoto to COP26, explained

Carbon markets and cap and trade programs might not save the world, but in the long run, they can push countries and companies to invest in solar and other green technologies. Quang Nguyen Vinh/PexelsThe new voluntary market will be different from previous endeavors.
ENVIRONMENT
austinnews.net

CarbonMeta Technologies (COWI) Signs Licensing Agreement for Upcycling Construction Waste into Paver Products That Capture CO2

WOODINVILLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / CarbonMeta Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:COWI) today announces it has signed a trade secret licensing agreement with UK-based EcoMena Limited to develop environmentally friendly construction materials and products that capture carbon dioxide during the manufacturing process. EcoMena specializes in the development of...
ENVIRONMENT
austinnews.net

Myanmar's National Unity Government asks Japan to recognize its legitimacy

Naypyidaw, [Myanmar], December 7 (ANI): Myanmar's National Unity Government (NUG) has asked Japan to be recognized as a legitimate governing body, local media reported citing sources on Tuesday. Last month NUG sent a letter to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi. The shadow government said it...
POLITICS
austinnews.net

Nagaland government urges Centre to repeal AFSPA from North East

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], December 7 (ANI): Amid outrage over the killings of 14 civilians in a botched up army operation against insurgents, Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio said that the state government has decided to write to the Centre appealing for the repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), a law that gives sweeping powers to the army in troubled regions.
INDIA
austinnews.net

New u-blox AWS IoT ExpressLink Modules Offer Out-of-the-Box Secure Connectivity to the AWS Cloud

Pre-provisioned modules enable out-of-the-box secure communication with AWS via Wi-Fi and cellular IoT. THALWIL, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / u-blox (SIX:UBXN),(OTC PINK:UBLXF), a leading global provider of positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, has announced two modules designed to enable Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud services for device and fleet management out of the box: the NORA-W2 AWS IoT ExpressLink Wi-Fi module and the SARA-R5 AWS IoT ExpressLink cellular module for internet of things (IoT) connectivity. The AWS IoT ExpressLink modules will significantly accelerate design-in and time to market.
TECHNOLOGY
austinnews.net

Cyberlux Corporation Issues Monthly Recap with Key Accomplishments for the Month of November 2021

Company provides Shareholders and Investors with key updates and milestones that were achieved during November 2021. RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / Today, Cyberlux Corporation, (OTC PINK:CYBL), an advanced technology platform company and a leading provider of LED lighting, renewable energy and infrastructure technology, and advanced unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) solutions, provided an update on the Company's key accomplishments during the month of November 2021.
MARKETS
Cheddar News

Heila Technologies Builds Clean Energy Microgrid for Costa Rican Supermarket Chain Auto Mercado

Heila Technologies, a startup that develops hardware and software to integrate renewables and batteries on a microgrid, is helping to power the first clean energy microgrid for Auto Mercado, a top supermarket chain in Costa Rica. The plant will reduce 20 tons of CO2 emissions per year. Heila Technologies CEO Francisco Morocz joins Cheddar Climate to discuss.
INDUSTRY
austinnews.net

Ainos Announces Strategic Relationship with InnoPharmax to Jointly Develop Combined Oral Therapy for Coronavirus Infection

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / Ainos, Inc. ('we', 'our', or the 'company'), (OTC PINK:AIMD), a diversified healthcare company engaged in the discovery and development of pharmaceutical, medical devices and biotech products announced it entered into a Development and Sales Agreement with InnoPharmax, Inc. ('InnoPharmax'), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of infectious diseases, immunology, and oncology.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Boston 25 News WFXT

China says US diplomatic boycott violates Olympic spirit

BEIJING — (AP) — China accused the United States of violating the Olympic spirit on Tuesday after the Biden administration announced a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Games over human rights concerns. Rights groups have pushed for a full-blown boycott of the Games, accusing China of rights abuses against...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy