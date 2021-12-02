ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Protect patients from surprise medical bills

restorationnewsmedia.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen my 11-year-old son, Thomas, first told me he was suddenly having trouble with his vision, there was a lot to worry about. What was causing it? Was it a symptom of a larger, scarier issue? Which doctor could help?. What I didn’t think about at the time was...

restorationnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
federalnewsnetwork.com

Say goodbye to those surprise medical bills, really?!

It’s rare to get good news in the health care world, as the last 20 months have underscored for all of us. But come Jan. 1, health care consumers, including federal employees and retirees, will see an end to a problem that isn’t necessarily a daily aggravation, but one that’s a real doozy when it does pop up.
HEALTH SERVICES
healthcaredive.com

Ground ambulances, excluded from surprise billing ban, to get scrutiny from federal committee

The Biden Administration is forming a new federal committee to find ways to protect consumers from surprise medical bills incurred while using ground ambulance services, which was a notable exception in legislation prohibiting surprise out-of-network billing beginning next year, according to a Friday release from CMS. Recommendations from the committee...
HEALTH SERVICES
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

Surprise medical bills average $750 to $2,600, new federal report says

Millions of Americans with private health insurance experience some kind of surprise medical billing, according to a new government report released less than six weeks before the No Surprises Act goes into effect. Surprise medical bills are relatively common among privately-insured patients and can average more than $1,200 for services...
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Juneau Empire

Will 2022 bring a law to better protect psychiatric patients?

In the months I spent locked in psychiatric facilities, I lived alongside hundreds of psychiatric patients. Some I remember quite fondly, and others with a touch of sadness. In the best of times, being locked in a psychiatric institution is humiliating. Some walk away from the experience in one piece, others don’t. One significant obstacle to ensuring adequate patient care is the absence of a viable independent process for patient grievances.
MENTAL HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Surprise billing in the US: 4 things to know

Surprise billing rules will take effect Jan. 1 and are intended to protect patients from unexpected costs and create a process for payers and providers to settle disputes. Four things to know about surprise billing, according to a Nov. 22 report by the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation:. 1....
AMERICAS
Boston Herald

Boldyga: Massachusetts must protect patients, not hospitals

Public health officials sounded the alarm about hospital bed shortages during the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many states, including Massachusetts, responded by postponing all elective medical procedures. Another emergency order received less attention. On March 24, 2020, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health temporarily eased enforcement of a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Law.com

'Surprise Billing' to End January 2022 With the No Surprises Act

When a patient gets care from an OON provider, their health plan or issuer usually does not cover the entire OON cost, leaving the patient with higher out-of-pocket costs than if they have been seen by an in-network provider. On Jan. 1, a new law will go into effect limiting...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Billing#Medical Bills
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

January Will Bring SNAP Benefits as High as its Pre-Pandemic Worth

On January 1, food benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels for hundreds of thousands of families in Mississippi. In less than two months after the state’s emergency declaration for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic expires, the Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday that an additional benefit for COVID-19 recipients will continue next year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
KTEN.com

Why 2022 Medicare Part B Premiums Soared

The surprisingly big jump in Medicare Part B premiums for 2022 reflects the sky-high cost of a controversial Alzheimer’s disease drug. The premium hike will put more than a dent in the newly increased Social Security cost-of-living allowance, which worked out to $92 a month for the average retired worker. If you’re wondering how to pay for healthcare after retirement, consider working with a financial advisor.
HEALTH
chronicle99.com

Fourth Stimulus Checks Updates: COLA 2022 Benefits, Medicare, Child Tax Credit

There is a significant development in the benefits schemes for the citizens in the US. President Biden is committed to reinforcing better legislation in the White House through the Build Back Better initiative to change the structure of the societies in America. The initiative will also look to enhance the revenues of the businesses and industries.
BUSINESS
IFLScience

Moderna VS Pfizer: New Study Names The Most Effective COVID-19 Vaccine

In a first of its kind comparative analysis, new research staged a head-to-head between two of COVID-19’s greatest nemeses: Moderna VS Pfizer. Using electronic records from US veterans who received one of these two vaccines, researchers determined who came out on top when it came to preventing COVID-19 and reducing the likelihood of hospitalization or death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From This, Starting Dec. 27

State officials, local governments, and businesses across the U.S. have already enacted vaccine mandates for millions of people in the country. Still, only around 60 percent of people eligible to be vaccinated in the U.S. are fully vaccinated right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And with Delta far from contained and a new variant spreading around the world, that's cause for serious concern. The Omicron variant, which was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Nov. 24, has already made its way into the U.S., having been detected in at least 16 states so far, including California, Louisiana, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York. Now, some government officials have decided to implement even stricter vaccine requirements.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
healththoroughfare.com

The CDC Reveals Dire Possibility Regarding the Omicron Variant of COVID

The new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus immediately started to worry scientists. They still struggle to fully understand the danger behind the new strain, and among these experts, there is also Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr. Walensky spoke...
PUBLIC HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

Legislators Want to Bless Americans $200 and $400 Before Holiday

If the Illinois House of Representatives passes this legislation, single taxpayers could receive a $200 check. Precisely, single filers earning less than $75,000 could be given a $200 payment as Republican lawmakers are pushing it. Also, couples who earn under $150,000 are qualified for $400. The proposal is purported to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
audacy.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene faces backlash for cancer tweets

When Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene compared cancer and COVID-19 in a series of tweets Saturday arguing against virus prevention protocols, others pointed out that cancer is not contagious. “Every single year more than 600,000 people in the US die from cancer,” said one of the Republican politician’s tweets. “Shutdowns,...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy