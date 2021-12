While the North Carolina men had fairly quiet week, it was otherwise a very busy one in college basketball. The Thanksgiving week always means it’s time for the non-conference tournaments, and we got them with the likes of the Maui Invitational, the Battle 4 Atlantis and more. However, there was also just some big games that weren’t technically part of any tournament. As a result, there was a bit of a shakeup in the top 25, one that led to fairly annoying result for UNC fans.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO