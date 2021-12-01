ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Cloud DX, Reklaim, Pacific Ridge and Legible

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Cloud DX, Reklaim, Pacific Ridge and Legible discussing their latest press releases. The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot...

GlobalSign Completes 25 Years in Business with Expanded LATAM Presence, IoT Partnerships, Product Growth and Expansion

Over 1B end points secured by leading digital certificate authority by end of 2021. BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / GlobalSign (https://www.globalsign.com/en), a global Certificate Authority (CA) and leading provider of digital signing, identity and security solutions for the IoT, today announced the company's top achievements during 2021. From a new beginning in Latin America to significant partnerships and integrations, along with organic growth of key products, GlobalSign had another year of expansion in key segments.
Charge Enterprises to Present at Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2021 / Charge Enterprises Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), ('Charge' or 'the Company'), consisting of a portfolio of global businesses with the vision of connecting people everywhere with communications and electric-vehicle charging ('EV') infrastructure, today announced that Andrew Fox, Chairman, CEO and Founder, will present at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference. Mr. Fox will discuss Charge and the Company's role in building infrastructures for Electric Vehicle Charging and 5G Wireless Networks.
Scientific Industries to Participate in the Lytham Partners Winter 2021 Investor Conference

BOHEMIA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2021 / Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCQB:SCND), a life sciences tool provider, and a developer of digitally simplified bioprocessing products, announced today that it will be participating in the Lytham Partners Winter 2021 Investor Conference taking place from December 13-16, 2021. During the event, the company will be participating in a webcasted Fireside Chat discussing its vision for 2022 and conducting 1x1 virtual investor meetings.
FinCanna Capital Announces Effective Date of 10 to 1 Share Consolidation

The Company also Announces Changes to its Board of Directors. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2021 / FinCanna Capital Corp. ('FinCanna') ('the Company') (CSE:CALI)(OTCQB:FNNZF) an investment company focused on the U.S. licensed cannabis industry announces that its common shares will consolidate effective December 16, 2021, on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidation common shares (the 'Consolidation'). The record date for the consolidation is December 10, 2021. There will be no change in the Company's name or trading symbol as a result of the Consolidation.
Lucky Minerals Inc. to Participate in Renmark's Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on December 6th & December 8th, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2021 / Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSXV:LKY)(OTC PINK:LKMNF)(FSE:LKY) ('Lucky' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that the Company will be participating in Renmark Financial Communications Inc.'s live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series to discuss the latest investor presentation on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 12:00 PM CST and Wednesday, December 8th at 1:00 PM PST. Lucky welcomes stakeholders, investors, and other individual followers to register and attend this live event.
St. Anthony Gold Corp. Announces First Closing of Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2021 / St. Anthony Gold Corp. ('St. Anthony' or the 'Company') (CSE:STAG)(Frankfurt:M1N)(OTC PINK:MTEHF) announces it has completed a first closing of a non-brokered private placement of up to $1,000,000. The Company accepted subscriptions for 3,050,000 units at a price of $0.10 per unit, for gross proceeds of $305,000. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at $0.20 for a period of two years from the date of closing. Securities issued on this closing are subject to a statutory hold period until April 1, 2022.
Cloud DX Announces Webinar for Business Updates and Q3 Results

Cloud DX presents Virtual Care as a Platform, the new healthcare delivery, and its revenue streams. WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2021 / Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX) (OTCQB:CDXFF), Cloud will post its financial Q3 results after market close on November 29, 2021. A week later, on December 8, 2021 Cloud DX CEO Robert Kaul will host a live webinar to review results and provide a company update. He will discuss how Virtual Care as a Platform stands apart from standard remote monitoring as well as its various associated revenue streams.
Cloud DX is Pleased to Announce $170,000 in Non-Dilutive Funding Towards Commercialization of Vitaliti and Connected Health Innovations

Kitchener virtual care leader earns competitive $50,000 award from Ontario Centre for Innovation and is co-recipient of prestigious $120,000 Synergy Award from NSERC. - New funding awarded for mobile health research projects totals $170,000 CAD. - Supports commercialization of patented technology, powered by AI and Augmented Reality. - Winning competitive...
Asia Minute: Indo-Pacific powers join in releasing additional oil to global markets

The price of gasoline has continued to spike across the country. That’s led the Biden administration to announce Tuesday that it will tap the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve — and whether the Biden Administration will tap into the emergency stockpile. And it’s also raising some questions in the Asia-Pacific. The...
Tarku Closes $750,000 Private Placement Financing

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2021 / Tarku Resources Ltd (TSXV:TKU)( FRA:7TK)(OTCQB:TRKUF) (the 'Company' or 'Tarku') announces that it has closed on December 3rd, 2021, a non-brokered private placement (the 'Private Placement') for aggregate gross proceeds of $750,000. This Private Placement is comprised of 7,500,000 Flow-Through Shares of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share.
EnviroMetal Reports High Gold Recoveries in Tests for P2 Gold's Gabbs Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2021 / EnviroMetal Technologies Inc. ('EnviroMetal' or the 'Company'), (CSE: ETI) (OTCQX: EVLLF) (FSE: 7N2) is pleased to report positive results of test work performed for P2 Gold Inc. ('P2') (TSX-V: PGLD) on mineralized material from P2's gold-copper Gabbs Project located on the Walker-Lane Trend in Nevada.
ZTEST Closes Agreement to Increase Equity Ownership in Conversance Inc

NORTH YORK, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2021 / ZTEST Electronics Inc. ('ZTEST' or the 'Company') (CSE:ZTE) is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of October 29, 2021, it has closed the transaction to acquire a further 25,000 Class A Common Shares of Conversance Inc., ('Conversance') representing a 2.1% interest, from Joseph Chen, the founder and controlling shareholder of Conversance in consideration for the issuance of 1,250,000 Convertible First Preferred Shares Series 2 (the 'Preferred Shares'). Conversance is a Waterloo Ontario based private company in which ZTEST currently owns a 25.29% equity interest.
Delta Resources Announces First Closing of Private Placement in the Amount of $3,363,450

KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2021 / Delta Resources Limited ('Delta' or 'the Company') (TSX-V:DLTA) (OTC PINK:DTARF) (FRANKFURT:6G01) is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement (as previously announced November 1 and November 29, 2021), by issuing 1,986,110 Hard Cash units of the Company at a price of $0.27 per unit, for gross proceeds of $536,249.70. Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant exercisable for up to 24 months from closing at $0.40. In addition, the Company has also issued 1,998,389 National Flow Through units of the Company at a price of $0.31 per unit, for gross proceeds of $619,500.59. Each unit consists of one National Flow Through common share and one half of a common share purchase warrant exercisable for up to 24 months from closing at $0.45. In addition, the Company has also issued 6,493,235 Quebec Flow Through units of the Company at a price of $0.34 per unit, for gross proceeds of $2,207,699.90. Each unit consists of one Quebec Flow Through common share and one half of a common share purchase warrant exercisable for up to 24 months from closing at $0.34.
Elektros, Inc. (OTC:ELEK) Retains New York City Law Firm Regev Law, P.C. to Guide EV Business Partnerships

Elektros (OTC:ELEK), an emerging solutions provider within the electric vehicle sector, is pleased to announce that the company has retained the services of New York City law firm Regev Law, P.C. Principal Eran Regev, Esq. will be reaching out and negotiating with manufacturers as potential partners for Elektros's self-recharging battery assembly and multi-port charging assembly system, a patent-pending technology.
Volta Power Systems releases new flagship product

A battery maker in Holland is releasing a new flagship power system called FLEX. Holland-based Volta Power Systems last month rolled out FLEX, its newest line of engineered lithium-ion energy solutions for RV, work truck, and specialty vehicle markets. The FLEX energy storage pack features a redesigned case, heating pads...
Limitless Venture Group, Inc. Signs LOI to Acquire 100% of Cannabis Grow Operations and Facility in Oklahoma

TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / Limitless Venture Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:LVGI) ('LVGI' or the 'Company'), a publicly traded holding company that provides its shareholders with access to investment opportunities in small and medium-sized businesses uniquely positioned for rapid growth, is pleased to announce that it has signed an LOI to acquire 100% of an Oklahoma operating grow facility with both Indoor and outdoor operations, exclusive to LVGI for 60 days from the signing of the LOI.
Planting Hope Provides Corporate Update

CHICAGO, IL and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2021 / The Planting Hope Company Inc. (TSXV:MYLK) ('Planting Hope' or the 'Company'), '), a plant-based food and beverage company focused on producing the world's most nutritious and planet-friendly products, is pleased to provide the following update on sales and marketing initiatives and the grant of incentive stock options to directors and investor relations advisors.
