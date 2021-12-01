This is why we can’t have nice things

“Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter.”. That’s perhaps the most pertinent question facing us today, isn’t it? A recent article in The New American Magazine, published on March 8, 2021 featuring the insights of C. Mitchel Shaw, titled The Great Awakening, prompted me to reflect on whether or not Americans are truly “awakening” to the dangers posed to their freedom under our increasingly disregarded 1787 Constitution, or are so “woke” by the lies of the main stream media and their almost cult-like and slavish adherence to the babblings of the “gods” of the despicable social media—the collectivist churls who are determined to tell Americans, especially our younger citizens, WHAT to think, WHAT to dislike, and WHO to permit to exercise the increasingly nebulous concept of “free speech”, that they are essentially almost useless in the fight for freedom’s preservation.

RELIGION ・ 8 DAYS AGO