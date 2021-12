Dave Chappelle reportedly met with students at his alma mater Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday and the reactions were mixed. Deadline has reached out to reps for Chappelle for comment. Politico reports the comedian spoke to nearly 600 students on the heels of his controversial Netflix special, The Closer, which has been criticized for his remarks about the transgender community. The comedian addressed students after a previously announced fundraiser set for the same date was postponed due to threats of a student walkout. The actor and comedian did not apologize for the content of his comedy...

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 11 DAYS AGO