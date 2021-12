Days after the 1982 rape conviction of Anthony Broadwater was overturned, which erroneously sent the man to prison for 16 years, Netflix has confirmed it is scrapping the planned film adaptation of author Alice Sebold’s memoir Lucky, which was based on the event and the case. The film had been scheduled to star You’s Victoria Pedretti, but it was ultimately the involvement of film producer Tim Mucciante that started the process toward Broadwater’s exoneration, as he became skeptical of some of the inconsistencies in the story of Lucky and pushed for renewed investigation.

