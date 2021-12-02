Bulls in the Pros ‘21: Week 12

SAN DIEGO -- A breakout performance by rookie Darren Hall (2018-20) headlined the week for former Aztecs in professional sports. In the NFL, Hall, a cornerback, played for 14 defensive snaps and five special teams snaps for Atlanta. Hall made the most of his time in the contest, recording a career-high four tackles (three solo) and his first career sack when he brought down quarterback Mac Jones late in the first half. Hall and the Falcons will play in Jacksonville against the Jaguars on Sunday. Running back Rashaad Penny (2014-17) started and played for eight snaps on offense for Seattle before leaving with a hamstring injury. He had two carries for 19 yards (9.50 avg.) including an 18-yard rush on the first play from scrimmage. Head coach Pete Carroll downplayed the injury in a press conference on Monday and Penny will look to return in a road game at Washington. Offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill (2013-16) started and played 64 snaps on offense and six snaps on special teams in San Francisco's win over Jacksonville. Next week, Brunskill and the 49ers host Minnesota. Safety Damontae Kazee (2013-16) saw action for 34 defensive and three special teams snaps for Dallas. Kazee made a solo tackle in the game. On Thanksgiving, the Cowboys will play host to Las Vegas. Linebacker Calvin Munson (2013-16) was on the field for 16 snaps on special teams in New England's shutout victory over Atlanta on Thursday night, posting a solo tackle. The Patriots will host Tennessee in Week 12. Offensive lineman Keith Ismael (2017-19) was on the field for two snaps on offense and five snaps on special teams for Washington. They will take on Seattle in Week 12. Tight end David Wells (2014-17) and long snapper Aaron Brewer (2008-11) are on injured reserve for Arizona. Offensive lineman Jacob Capra (2019-20) and tight end Kahale Warring (2016-18) are on the practice squad for Buffalo, while fullback Nick Bawden (2014-17) is on the practice squad for the New York Jets. On the other side of the ball, defensive lineman Alex Barrett (2013-16) is on San Francisco's practice squad.

