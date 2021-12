As he finished high school in Ghana, at an age when students all over the world dream of attending a school like Yale, such thoughts never even occurred to Obed Gyedu-Larbi. At the time he lived with his mother, a single woman who worked as a food vendor and could not afford to send him to college. So instead, Gyedu-Larbi took a seven-day-a-week job serving the family of his well-to-do uncle, which he would hold for the next few years. On busy days, the workday began at 5 a.m. and ended around midnight, and whether he was healthy or not, he would clean, cook, shop, and do landscape work, among other duties.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 12 HOURS AGO