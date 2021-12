Sequoia leads an $80M round in investment of CertiK – a leader in Smart Contract and Blockchain security. CertiK, the leading global blockchain security firm headquartered in New York, announced the completion of an $80 million Series B2 financing round. This investment is led by Sequoia, with participation from existing investors including Tiger Global, Coatue Management, and GL Ventures (Hillhouse Capital’s VC arm). This not only sets the bar for the largest single round of fundraising in the blockchain security space but now brings CertiK’s valuation to nearly $1 Billion. This is the third round of capital raised by CertiK within four months, altogether totaling just over $140M.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO