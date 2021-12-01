State Seeks Kauaʻi Nominations for BLNR

The Hawai‘i State Department of Health Kaua‘i District Health Office reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, Nov. 23. Today’s cases are all residents. Of the 13 new cases, three are children and 10 are adults. One of the cases is related to mainland travel. The remaining 12 cases are considered community-acquired. Seven of the community-acquired infections are close contacts of a previously announced case or are tied to an active cluster. The remaining five cases have no known source of infection, including one whom investigators have been unable to reach after repeated attempts or who has refused to provide information.

