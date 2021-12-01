ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

State Seeks Kauaʻi Nominations for BLNR

kauainownews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe state is seeking a person from Kauaʻi to serve on the Board of Land and Natural Resources. The Kauaʻi County seat, currently occupied by Tommy Oi for eight consecutive years, will be vacant April 25, 2022. Applicants and nominees must...

kauainownews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk State Rep. Thomas seeks CT Secretary of State endorsement

NORWALK, Conn. — Stephanie Thomas has announced a run for Connecticut Secretary of State. Thomas, who is serving her first term as District 143’s State Representative, is the only Democrat to have filed a Candidate Committee for the position, indicating that she is formally pursuing the position, her news release said. Several Democrats have filed Exploratory Committees to pursue statewide office but have not decided whether to seek a particular office.
CONNECTICUT STATE
moodyonthemarket.com

State Seeking Volunteer Tax Preparers

The Michigan Department of Treasury is looking for some volunteers to help it prepare taxes for Michiganders who may be in need. Each year, the state offers the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program to prepare taxes for eligible residents. The Treasury Department tells us more:. State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks today...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Property#Blnr#Kaua I#Senate#O Ahu#Hawai I
politicsny.com

Gov. Hochul nominates upstate judge for state’s top court

Gov. Kathy Hochul nominated Western New York appellate judge and former prosecutor Shirley Troutman to fill a soon-to-be vacant seat on the state’s top court on Wednesday, Nov. 24. If confirmed by the state Senate, Troutman will take the place of Eugene Fahey for a 14-year term on the seven-member...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wirx.com

State Seeking Funds To Turn Detroit Freeway Into Boulevard

From the Associated Press — Governor Gretchen Whitmer is asking the Biden administration for funding to replace Interstate 375, a 1-mile depressed freeway in Detroit that was built by demolishing Black neighborhoods 60 years ago. The state wants to convert the highway to a six-lane boulevard at street level. The $1 trillion U.S. infrastructure law enacted last week includes $1 billion to reconnect.
DETROIT, MI
Daily Leader

State Board of Education seeks junior student representatives

The Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) is seeking applications from high school sophomores to serve as the new high school junior student representative on the SBE Board for the 2022-23 school year. Application deadline is Jan. 28, 2022. Now in its fourth year, the Student Representatives of the Mississippi...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
bizjournals

State seeks to scuttle Piney Point lawsuit

Contending that the case is moot, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration is asking a federal judge to toss out a lawsuit that targets the state and other defendants over a former phosphate-plant site where massive amounts of polluted water were released this spring to avert a potential catastrophe. Attorneys for DeSantis...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin will join his 50 GOP colleagues backing a resolution challenging Biden's vaccine mandate for private businesses

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin has said he intends to cross the aisle and join his Republican counterparts in a challenge to President Biden's vaccine mandate for private businesses. A vote is expected next week in the Senate on a 'resolution of disapproval' of the Biden administration's rule that requires businesses...
CONGRESS & COURTS
theeastcountygazette.com

January Will Bring SNAP Benefits as High as its Pre-Pandemic Worth

On January 1, food benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels for hundreds of thousands of families in Mississippi. In less than two months after the state’s emergency declaration for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic expires, the Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday that an additional benefit for COVID-19 recipients will continue next year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mount Vernon News

Knox County Foundation seeks nominations for Giving BACK Tuesday

MOUNT VERNON – The Knox County Foundation will participate in Giving Tuesday, or #GivingTuesday in the social media world, in a unique way in 2021. Held annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, Giving Tuesday is the kickstart to the giving season and is considered a global movement, a day that encourages people to do good and inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
kauainownews.com

State Releases More Funding for Līhuʻe Airport

Gov. David Ige has released an additional $5,000 in capital improvement funds for projects at the Līhuʻe airport. State Senate President Ronald D. Kouchi and state Rep. James Kunane Tokioka announced Thursday, Dec. 2, that the new funding will help finance more updates to the airport’s $1.5 million master plan and noise compatibility program.
LIFESTYLE
theperrynews.com

Project Hawk grounded after raising hopes in Woodward

WOODWARD, Iowa — Plans have been scrapped for the 1-million-square-foot warehouse on Woodward’s south side, the city announced this week. “I regret to inform you that due to a legal agreement that failed to be reached in a timely manner, which affected the timeline, Project Hawk has been canceled,” Woodward Mayor Todd Folkerts said in a Facebook post.
WOODWARD, IA
Kilgore News Herald

Only four candidates now vying for Republican state treasurer nomination

Delegates to the Republican State Convention on June 18 in Indianapolis now only will have four candidates among which to choose the party's nominee for state treasurer. Suzie Jaworowski, of Fishers, the director of Donald Trump's 2016 Indiana presidential campaign, confirmed Thursday she's quitting the state treasurer contest to instead run to represent portions of southern Hamilton and northern Marion counties in Indiana House District 32.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
kauainownews.com

13 New COVID Cases Reported on Kauaʻi

The Hawai‘i State Department of Health Kaua‘i District Health Office reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, Nov. 23. Today’s cases are all residents. Of the 13 new cases, three are children and 10 are adults. One of the cases is related to mainland travel. The remaining 12 cases are considered community-acquired. Seven of the community-acquired infections are close contacts of a previously announced case or are tied to an active cluster. The remaining five cases have no known source of infection, including one whom investigators have been unable to reach after repeated attempts or who has refused to provide information.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fremont Tribune

Jazari Kual will seek Democratic congressional nomination

Jazari Kual, a Lincolnite who became a familiar figure online when he livestreamed last year's protests in Lincoln and Omaha after George Floyd's murder, says he would like to turn a spotlight on the needs of "communities left behind" and the challenge of climate change as a candidate for Congress.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy