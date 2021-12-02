ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Ex-nurse convicted of raping patient at Missouri hospital

St. Joseph Post
St. Joseph Post
 5 days ago
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas man was convicted Wednesday of raping a woman while he was working as a nurse at a hospital in Missouri. Chukwuemeka U. Emmanuel,...

St. Joseph Post

Deputies catch two Kansas women in stolen SUV

JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a car theft and have made an arrest. Just before 3:30p.m. December 2, deputies located a 2013 white Ford Explorer near 262nd Road on U.S. Highway 75 that had been reported stolen out of Park City, Kansas., according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Deputies conducted...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Kansas woman hid in wooded area before arrest on drug warrant

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug charges in connection with two recent investigation. Just after 10a.m. Saturday, police arrested Allison R. Blakley, 25, Atchison, in the 700 block Kansas Avenue. She is being held due to a District Court warrant for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with law enforcement, and criminal damage to property, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph records 3 more COVID-19 deaths as positivity rate spikes

St. Joseph health officials report three additional coronavirus-related deaths, more than 250 new cases, and a spike in the Buchanan County positivity rate. The St. Joseph Health Department reports a woman in her 70’s as well as a man and a woman in their 60’s have died after contracting COVID-19. Buchanan County has recorded 228 deaths since the pandemic began. The health department, in its first official report since last Thursday, reports 253 new COVID-19 cases; 92 on Friday and 161 cumulatively from the weekend and Monday.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Traffic stop leads to drug bust at Kansas home

JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges after a traffic stop. Just after 12:30 a.m. Dec. 2, a sheriff's deputy stopped a 1999 Toyota Camry for an alleged traffic infraction on 150th and Q.4 Road in rural Jackson County, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Through...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Sheriff: Kan. man riding in pickup fired gun during dispute

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that left two injured. Just before 1a.m. Sunday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communication Center received a report of two individuals with gunshot wounds in the 9000 block of SW Indian Hills Road, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. At the scene, deputies discovered...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

55-year-old woman killed in tree cutting accident in Livingston County

A 55-year-old woman died in a tree-cutting accident in Livingston County Saturday. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies responded to a call shortly before noon Saturday in the 4000 block of Livingston County Road 424 and found a woman who had been struck by a falling tree. The investigation revealed the woman had been cutting down the tree with a chainsaw when it fell and struck her.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Kan. man acquitted in 4-year-old granddaughter's death

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man has been acquitted on all charges related to the death of his 4-year-old granddaughter from carbon monoxide poisoning. A Shawnee County jury on Friday acquitted 58-year-old Timothy Wayne Funk Sr. of three charges, including first-degree murder. He was charged after his granddaughter, Brandy Funk, of Beatrice, Nebraska, died in July 2019 at her grandfather's home in Silver Lake.
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Good Samaritan dies running into traffic following I-70 crash

SHAWNEE COUNTY—A woman died in an accident on Interstate 70 just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Shawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 International semi driven by John A. Moulden, 37, Knoxville, Tennessee, was westbound in the left lane on Interstate 70 and unable to move into the right lane due to a rollover accident near SW West Union Road involving a 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Dakota B. Swader, 20, of Topeka that entered the center median and came to rest upside down.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Sentencing scheduled for convicted Kansas City officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A white Kansas City police detective who was convicted of shooting and killing a Black man will be sentenced on March 4, a judge ruled Thursday. Eric DeValkenaere, 43, was convicted last month of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the shooting death of 26-year-old Cameron Lamb.
KANSAS CITY, MO
St. Joseph Post

2 Kansas teens dead, 3 injured after SUV crash, fire

RILEY COUNTY—Two Kansas teens died in an accident just after 1a.m. Sunday in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer driven by Paris Eboni Burgess, 17, Manhattan, was eastbound on Kansas 18 Highway (Fort Riley Boulevard) at Scenic Drive. The driver lost control of the SUV. The...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Kansas to get $27.6M from firm investigated over drug costs

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas will receive nearly $27.6 million from a legal settlement with the company that manages prescription costs for its Medicaid program, after an investigation into whether the company had overcharged the state, Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Monday. The settlement with St. Louis-based Centene Corp. comes...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Charges dismissed in 1998 killing of Missouri woman

AURORA, Mo. (AP) — A prosecutor said Wednesday that he dropped a first-degree murder charge against a Missouri man in the 1988 killing of a 31-year-old woman. A grand jury indicted Lawrence Timmons, 67, in 2019 in the killing of Cynthia Smith, who was last seen on July 28, 1988, leaving a bar in Mount Vernon, a city of about 5,000 people 145 miles south of Kansas City. Her body was found 10 days later in a cemetery near Pierce City, about 15 miles southwest of Mount Vernon.
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Police: Kansas man stole box truck with cabinets, flooring

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged theft. Just before 2:30p.m. Thursday, officers filed a report for theft in the 300 block of E. Poyntz Avenue in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Faith Furniture reported a 60-year-old man later identified as Mark...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph man injured after SUV travels off highway

HARRISON COUNTY —A St. Joseph man was injured in an accident just before 11p.m. Monday in Harrison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1999 Chevy Tahoe driven by Tyler J. Travis, 39, St. Joseph, was northbound on MO 13 four miles south of Bethany. The vehicle traveled off...
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Teen suspect's parents charged in Michigan school shooting

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A prosecutor filed involuntary manslaughter charges Friday against the parents of a 15-year-old accused of killing four students and wounding seven other people at a Michigan High School. James and Jennifer Crumbley were charged with four counts each of involuntary manslaughter. Authorities have said Ethan...
MICHIGAN STATE
