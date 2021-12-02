Ex-nurse convicted of raping patient at Missouri hospital

St. Joseph health officials report three additional coronavirus-related deaths, more than 250 new cases, and a spike in the Buchanan County positivity rate. The St. Joseph Health Department reports a woman in her 70’s as well as a man and a woman in their 60’s have died after contracting COVID-19. Buchanan County has recorded 228 deaths since the pandemic began. The health department, in its first official report since last Thursday, reports 253 new COVID-19 cases; 92 on Friday and 161 cumulatively from the weekend and Monday.

BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO