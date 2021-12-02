Starpoint teacher charged by Falls police

Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division detectives have arrested and charged a Starpoint Middle School teacher and another man in connection with a sexual assault investigation at the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino.

Brian Lasher, 56, of Amherst, a physical education teacher at Starpoint Middle School, faces charges of third-degree criminal sex act, third-degree sex abuse and attempted third-degree rape. He pleaded not guilty to the charges during an arraignment in Falls City Court on Monday.

City Court Judge James Faso issued an order of protection for the victim against Lasher and released him to the custody of Niagara County Probation officers.

Starpoint Schools Superintendent Sean Croft, in a letter to district parents, wrote that Lasher had been placed on administrative leave, effective immediately. Lasher has been a physical education teacher in the district for more than 32 years.

Also charged in a criminal complaint filed by Falls Police investigators, is John R. Scholl Jr., 39. Scholl also faces single counts of third-degree criminal sex act, third-degree sex abuse and attempted third-degree rape.

Scholl was taken into custody on Nov. 24 and arraigned in Falls City Court. He has also pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The complaint and arrests are the result of a lengthy investigation by Falls Police detectives into an incident that took place at the casino on Feb. 8. The two men are accused of engaging in sexual contact with another individual without that person's consent.

There are no allegations that Lasher acted inappropriately in his capacity as a school teacher.