Fish and Game has responded to several incidents over the past year involving deer, elk, and moose that have been peppered with bird shot from a shotgun in a likely effort by homeowners to keep the animals away from their garden, flower beds or yard. Many people believe that due to the small size of bird shot pellets that they will not penetrate the hide of a large animal and will simply sting them. However, more often than not, these pellets will break through the skin and get lodged between the hide and tissue, causing a potentially lethal wound.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 5 DAYS AGO