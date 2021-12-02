UPDATE: Bartow County 2-year-old found, reunited with mother

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — The 2-year-old at the center of an Amber Alert has been found.

The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Channel 2 Action News Thursday morning that 2-year-old Cataleya Buttrom was located and reunited with her mother.

A Levi’s Call, Georgia’s version of Amber Alert, was activated Wednesday night after deputies said she was taken.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said the toddler was abducted by 25-year-old Ricky Lee Buttrom. Buttrom had been living at a home on Aztec Way near Acworth with the victim and her two children for several months.

Bartow County Deputies said the victim told them Buttrom had not assaulted her or the children, but she wanted to leave the house because of his behavior. She said Buttrom told her to leave but she did not have a vehicle to do that. The victim then told deputies she contacted a friend to come pick her and the children up and take them to another location for the night.

She told deputies that when the friend arrived to pick her and the children up, Buttrom answered the door with a gun and pointed at the friend. They said the victim and her friend left the home and called 911.

Shortly after the call, deputies showed up at the home and were let inside the home by the victim and her son. They said Buttrom and two-year-old Cataleya Buttrom were gone. Catalya was later found in good health and reunited with her mother.

Deputies said they are still searching for Ricky Lee Buttrom who is wanted on charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated stalking, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

They believe Buttrom is possibly driving a blue, 2017 Toyota RAV 4 with Georgia license plate CPF9791.

