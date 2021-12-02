ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From Square to Block: Another tech company changes its name

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HaF0X_0dBlTgVx00
Square-Name Change FILE - Dr. Greg Werner poses for a picture with his Square credit card reader at his office in New York on Jan. 5, 2015. Square Inc., the San Francisco-based payments company headed by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, announced Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, that it is changing its name to Block. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) (Seth Wenig)

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — There’s a new Silicon Valley corporate name change on the block.

A month after Facebook renamed itself Meta, Square Inc., the payments company headed by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, is changing its name to Block Inc.

The San Francisco-based company said Wednesday it's making the change because the Square name has become synonymous with the company’s commerce and payments business. But it has grown since its start in 2009 and now owns the Tidal music streaming service, Cash App and TBD54566975, a financial services platform whose primary focus is Bitcoin.

The move comes just two days after Dorsey resigned as CEO of Twitter. He's still CEO of the newly named Block.

The company said the name change to Block “distinguishes the corporate entity from its businesses, or building blocks.” It said there will be no organizational changes as a result of the name change.

“The name has many associated meanings for the company — building blocks, neighborhood blocks and their local businesses, communities coming together at block parties full of music, a blockchain, a section of code, and obstacles to overcome," Block said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

TechRadar

Square follows in Facebook's footsteps with name change to Block

Payments giant Square has announced that will change its name to Block in much the same way as Facebook recently rebranded as Meta. As the Square brand has become synonymous with the company's Seller business which includes mobile payments, POS systems, small business software and more, Block will be the name for the company as a corporate entity. At the same time, the change to Block acknowledges the company's growth so far while creating room for further growth.
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

Payment giant Square changes name to Block, shifts focus to blockchain

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Square, known for its iPhone-connectible portable credit card reader, will be refocusing its business and be known as Block starting on December 10.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dorsey
digitaltransactions.net

How Square’s Name Change to Block Hints at an Even Stronger Push for Bitcoin

The word “block” may have a number of meanings, but for Square Inc. it could mean a stronger emphasis on blockchain. That’s how some observers interpret the company’s announcement Wednesday afternoon that it is changing its name effective Dec. 10 to Block Inc., a dozen years after its founding as Square.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Square rebrands to Block, doubling its crypto focus

Square is transforming to Block to elaborate its payment systems. Despite the change, the company maintains its purpose of economic transformation. Square(SQ) is rebranding to Block, Inc. The company wants to expand beyond its payment business. Several customers have embraced digital payments. The company based in San Francisco, California, was one of the leading firms last year. They intend to refocus on modern technologies such as blockchain.
BUSINESS
Investor's Business Daily

Square Stock Changes Name To Block, Joins Facebook In Corporate Rebranding

Jack Dorsey and Facebook (FB) Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg apparently think alike. Dorsey's Square stock will change its name to Block, the company said late Wednesday. SQ stock joins Facebook in a corporate rebranding. Square (SQ) said its name change to Block reflects the company's commitment to blockchain technology, which...
BUSINESS
CNET

Square to become Block as tech world sees shifts in names and leadership

Maybe the old name was falling flat. Maybe the company felt it needed to demonstrate some depth. Whatever the case, Square Inc. is changing its name to Block. The name change won't affect the company's merchant payment processing platform, also called Square. The new styling has a logic to it,...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Square changes name to Block, days after CEO Jack Dorsey leaves Twitter

Square Inc., the financial-services company co-founded and led by former Twitter Inc. chief Jack Dorsey, is changing its corporate name to Block Inc. The change will be effective later this month, the company said Wednesday. Its ticker symbol will remain SQ. The move comes just days after Mr. Dorsey resigned...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Global tech company Hootsuite moves to Midtown's Tech Square

Global social media management platform Hootsuite is the latest technology company to set up an office in Midtown’s Tech Square. Hootsuite has chosen the WeWork space in the Coda building, often a landing space for tech companies looking to do larger expansions in Atlanta. Microsoft housed employees there before announcing its 1,000-person Atlantic Station office and 15,000-person Grove Park campus. BlackRock Inc. started at the WeWork space before moving into a 1,000-person office overlooking the Beltline Eastside Trail.
ATLANTA, GA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

