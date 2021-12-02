ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Saving Notre Dame Preview

wmht.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Notre Dame Cathedral caught fire in 2019, Paris...

video.wmht.org

Hyperallergic

“Discovery of a Lifetime”: Rare Tudor Paintings From Elizabeth I’s Reign Found Hidden in Medieval Manor

While peeling away layers of plaster as part of routine preparations for a building repair project, a team of restorers in England made “the discovery of a lifetime.” At Calverley Old Hall, a medieval manor in West Yorkshire, the restorers found shockingly well-preserved Tudor wall paintings likely dating to the reign of Queen Elizabeth I in the 16th century.
Telegraph

The 'stolen' treasures that are wanted back

The question of the Elgin Marbles has reemerged, with a fresh plea for their return from Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the Greek prime minister. Mr Mitsotakis has insisted the artefacts were "stolen"; Boris Johnson has said the future of the Marbles is not a matter for his ministers. They remain, of course, in the British Museum.
openculture.com

The Drugs Used by the Ancient Greeks and Romans

Many of us living in the parts of the world where marijuana has recently been legalized may regard ourselves as partaking of a highly modern pleasure. And given the ever-increasing sophistication of the growing and processing techniques that underlie what has become a formidable cannabis industry, perhaps, on some level, we are. But as intellectually avid enthusiasts of psychoactive substances won’t hesitate to tell you, their use stretches farther back in time than history itself. “For as long as there has been civilization, there have been mind-altering drugs,” writes Science‘s Andrew Lawler. But was anyone using them in the predecessors to western civilization as we know it today?
#Paris#Notre Dame Cathedral
Daily Mail

Charred ruins of a fortress dating back 2,100 years are 'tangible evidence' of the Hanukkah story as Jewish rebels burnt down the building during the Maccabean Revolt

The charred remains of a 2,100-year-old Greek fortress have been unearthed in Israel and experts say the scene provides 'tangible evidence of the Hanukkah story.'. Hanukkah, an eight-day Jewish celebration, honors the rededication during the second century BC of the Second Temple in Jerusalem, where Jews rose up against their Greek-Syrian oppressors in the Maccabean Revolt – and this stronghold was destroyed by Jewish rebels during the uprising.
InsideHook

Discovery of Dagger Sheds Light on Ancient Roman Battle

Over 2,000 years ago, in what is now Switzerland, the forces of the Roman Empire fought a battle against the Rhaetian people. Theirs is a culture about which present-day scientists and historians know relatively little, save the areas where they lived and their eventual absorption into the Roman Empire. But a recent archaeological discovery from an unexpected source could help dramatically expand our knowledge of this ancient culture.
atlanticcitynews.net

Life of slaves revealed as quarters unearthed in 2000 year old Pompeii

POMPEII, Italy: The Archaeological Park of Pompeii, Italy has announced that a well-preserved room, once inhabited by slaves, has been discovered in the ruins of the ancient Roman city. The small undecorated room measured just 16-square meters and had three beds, a chamber pot, a wooden chest containing horse harnesses...
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Cleveland Jewish News

Six ancient findings in the footsteps of the Maccabees

Just in time for Hanukkah, Israeli archeologists have uncovered new evidence of the long battle between Hellenists and Hasmoneans in the holy land. Hanukkah celebrates the 164 BCE victory of an army, led by a father and sons known as the Maccabees, over Hellenist (Seleucid) conquerors who’d outlawed Jewish practices and defiled the Temple in Jerusalem.
Fareeha Arshad

What Messages Are the Ancient Egyptian Texts Trying To Convey? Decrypting the Egyptian hieroglyphics.

From 1798 to 1801, the French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte expanded his military campaign towards Egypt in the East Mediterranean region. He did this to extend his ruling in this area and threaten the British empire’s holdings in the Indian subcontinent. During this invasion of Egypt, the French soldiers accidentally discovered an old artefact that changed how we look at ancient Egyptian society and its history.
Fareeha Arshad

Super-Villains Who Existed in the Victorian Era: Blackborough, Hudson, MacDonald, and the Victorian Government itself

The reign of Queen Victoria stretched for more than half a century from 1819 to 1901. Of the many things, her rule is known for the rampant division between rich and poor — the rich became richer, and the poor became poorer. This was also a time when the crime rates increased, both among the rich and the poor. Let’s have a look at four such people who exploited the Victorian laws to satisfy their greed.
Reuters

Nigerian priest saves traditional artefacts from Christian converts

ENUGU, Nigeria (Reuters) - A Roman Catholic priest is collecting and saving hundreds of traditional pre-Christian religious artefacts in southeast Nigeria that new converts to Christianity had planned to burn. The collection includes carvings of pagan deities and masks, some of them more than a century old and considered central...
Florida Star

Water Surprise: Ancient Aqueduct Unearthed At Edge Of Roman Empire

Archeologists have unearthed what they say is the easternmost aqueduct built by the Roman Empire. Researchers from the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia and from the University of Münster in Germany said they discovered the remains of the arched aqueduct in the ancient Armenian city of Artaxata.
Atlas Obscura

Beautiful Betsy Crash Site

On February 26, 1945, a B-24 Liberator bomber named the Beautiful Betsy went missing on a flight across Australia from Darwin to Brisbane. Onboard were six Americans and two British soldiers. The bomber, which had been damaged in previous combat missions, was now only used for short transportation flights and was slated to be retired once it could be replaced. The reason for the Beautiful Betsy’s crash remains unknown, both mechanical failure and stormy weather could have been factors.
thevoiceofpelham.ca

Little-known Black history comes to light in new documentary series

“Canfield Roots” reveals the now largely forgotten story of how escaped slaves started new lives in rural Niagara. The village of Canfield lies about half an hour due west of Fenwick, out Canborough Road and Highway 3. There is little to distinguish the town these days—a cluster of houses lining the highway for about half a kilometre, no commerce to speak of, no real town centre or significant buildings to warrant a glance. Once it was a bustling community, hub of three rail lines, with hotels, banks, stores, a blacksmith shop, and many churches. At one time, it was also home to a large and vibrant Black community known as “Freedom Seekers,” escaped slaves from the United States, who settled there and made lives for themselves and their families. The 1851 census reveals that the Canfield population included 137 Black citizens; today there is not a single Black person left in the town.
HowStuffWorks

The True History of Commodus, the Mad Emperor of Ancient Rome

If the name Commodus sounds familiar, it's probably from the Oscar-winning 2000 film "Gladiator" starring Russell Crowe. In the movie, the villainous emperor, played with slimy panache by Joaquin Phoenix, is based on a real-life Roman emperor named Commodus (161-192 C.E.) who one ancient historian called "a greater curse to the Romans than any pestilence or any crime."
The Associated Press

Protesting Orthodox priest heckles Pope on Greece visit

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Pope Francis was heckled by an elderly Greek Orthodox priest on Saturday as he arrived for a meeting with the head of the country’s Orthodox Church, evidence of the lingering distrust between some Orthodox and Catholics 1,200 years after Christianity was cleaved in half. “Pope, you...
