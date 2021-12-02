ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Nature's Biggest Beasts Preview

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiscover the ingenious strategies that nature’s biggest beasts employ to...

Daily Hampshire Gazette

Earth Matters: It’s not easy being blue in nature

I’m a really big fan of color. When people ask me what my favorite color is, I explain, “Well, I have different categories of favorite colors.”. The kids in my nature programs nod in understanding. You see, favorite things are important to kids, and you have to be specific when you’re talking about them. For example, my favorite color in the nature category? Blue.
SCIENCE
Times News

It’s in your nature: More on bird beaks

In a previous column I focused on some of the various shapes and uses of bird beaks. Bird beaks can also referred to as bills. Don’t be surprised as I progress through this column that I use them interchangeably. Beaks have many uses, most of us are familiar with them...
ANIMALS
pocahontastimes.com

Nature’s beauty inspires Diller

Despite being the daughter of a professional artist, Elaine Diller, of Edray, didn’t fully develop her own artistic skills until she had two children of her own. When the kids – Caleb and Susanna – were young, they accompanied their mother on walks in the woods and on the trails in Pocahontas County, where the vibrant colors of nature sparked Diller’s artistic interest.
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV
gamepressure.com

The Riftbreaker Among October's Biggest Steam Launches

The Riftbreaker was among the biggest releases of October on Steam. Other hits included Age of Empires 4, Back 4 Blood, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles and Inscryption. Valve has released a list of October's biggest launches on Steam. The criterion for selection was the revenue...
VIDEO GAMES
gearjunkie.com

Natural Selection Tour 2022: Location, Course Preview, and Teaser Reel

Travis Rice’s backcountry-based snowboard competition — the Natural Selection Tour — is back for 2022. Here’s what we know so far. Looking forward to the 2022 Natural Selection Tour? Good news: Initial details are finally here. The format of the Tour is to showcase the world’s top riders on the...
CYCLING
scitechdaily.com

Strange Things Happening in Earth’s Atmosphere: NASA Launches Rocket To Investigate Mysterious Area Above the North Pole

Strange things happen in Earth’s atmosphere at high latitudes. Around local noon, when the Sun is at its highest point, a funnel-shaped gap in our planet’s magnetic field passes overhead. Earth’s magnetic field shields us from the solar wind, the stream of charged particles spewing off the Sun. The gap in that field, called the polar cusp, allows the solar wind a direct line of access to Earth’s atmosphere.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Beast

See the Jaw-Dropping First Photos Taken By NASA’s Newest Earth-Observing Satellite

NASA’s newest Earth observation satellite, Landsat 9, has taken its first photos of the planet from orbit, and they’re gorgeous as hell. It’s just a taste of what the new satellite will be capable of spotting—especially as the planet is set to undergo rapid environmental transformations thanks to climate change and expanded human development.
ASTRONOMY
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
ScienceAlert

A Tiny Galaxy Has an Unusually Large Black Hole And Scientists Aren't Sure Why

A tiny galaxy orbiting the Milky Way called Leo I could be harboring a huge secret. According to a new analysis, the central region of Leo I has an absolutely monster supermassive black hole, compared to the mass of the galaxy. The galaxy itself is around 20 million times the mass of the Sun. The black hole is around 3.3 million solar masses – around 16 percent of the total mass of the galaxy. Although there's a large uncertainty margin, the result is still a huge surprise. That mass of 3.3 million solar masses is pretty danged close to the mass of...
ASTRONOMY
TheConversationAU

Curious Kids: how did crocodiles survive the asteroid that killed the dinosaurs?

How did the crocodiles survive the asteroid that killed the dinosaurs? – Éamonn, age 5, Western Australia Hi Éamonn! This is a great question, and one many scientists have asked. There are two main reasons. First, crocodiles can live for a very long time without food. Second, they lived in places that were the least affected when the asteroid hit Earth. When the asteroid hit earth About 66 million years ago, dinosaurs ruled Earth. But then a massive asteroid, more than 9 kilometres wide, slammed into the shallow sea near what is now Mexico. The explosion from this was so huge, it led...
ANIMALS
LiveScience

The world's biggest laser

If someone told you there’s a giant laser in California that has something to do with space and national defence, you might imagine it was a super-weapon designed to blast enemy satellites out of the sky. But the reality is quite different. The new laser is a unique research tool for scientists, capable of creating the extreme conditions that exist inside stars and nuclear explosions.
LIVERMORE, CA
PC Gamer

We can't decide if Halo Infinite's Warthog is beauty or beast

What you think of a given Halo will always, at some point, come to the question of the Warthog. Over its run on the series Bungie gradually perfected the handling and weight of this battlefield battering ram, striking a near-perfect balance between speedy, slidey traversal and spartan-crunching firepower that was always a joy to be a part of.
VIDEO GAMES
SCIENCE

