After finally snapping their long losing streak, the Rockets look to start a winning streak tonight against the resurgent Charlotte Hornets. I believe tonight marks the first time this season that the Rockets are playing a team that will be on the second night of a back-to-back. With the league starting a couple weeks earlier, the schedule makers have been able to reduce the number of B2Bs, but have not been able to eradicate them completely. The Rockets have only played two sets of them so far, so that tracks.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO