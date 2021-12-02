ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple tells suppliers demand for iPhone 13 lineup has weakened – Bloomberg News

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Apple Inc has told its component suppliers that demand for...

German October industry output rises beyond expectations

BERLIN (Reuters) – German industrial output rose more than expected in October, data showed on Tuesday, even as supply bottlenecks for raw materials and intermediate goods continued to hamper production in Europe’s biggest economy. The Federal Statistics Office said industrial output was up 2.8% on the month after a revised...
Stellantis targets 20 billion euros in additional revenues from software by 2030

MILAN (Reuters) – Stellantis plans to generate around 4 billion euros ($4.5 billion) in additional annual revenues by 2026 and around 20 billion euros by 2030 from software-enabled product offerings and subscriptions, the carmaker said on Tuesday. Presenting its long-term software strategy, the world’s fourth-largest carmaker said it expected to...
Watchdog fears Veolia-Suez could harm competition in UK

(Reuters) -Britain’s antitrust watchdog said the merger of French waste and water management groups Veolia and Suez could lessen competition and mean higher bills for councils in the UK. Veolia and Suez are two of only a small number of suppliers in Britain that are able to service the largest...
Meta Platforms Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rose 3.59% to $317.87 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.93% to 15,225.15 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.87% to 35,227.03. The stock's rise snapped a four-day losing streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $66.46 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
Microsoft Corp. stock rises Monday, still underperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) inched 0.98% higher to $326.19 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.17% to 4,591.67 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.87% to 35,227.03. The stock's rise snapped a four-day losing streak. Microsoft Corp. closed $23.48 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
Elon Musk Comes Out Against Biden's Infrastructure Bill, Says China Needs To Realize Its Role As The 'Biggest Kid On The Block' As It Races Ahead Of US

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk appeared at The Wall Street Journal’s Annual CEO Council Monday evening where he was interviewed by Joanna Stern. Musk shared his opinion on the upcoming infrastructure bill along with the government and its role. He also touched on the tense relationship between the United States and China. Here are the key takeaways.
Apple expects iPhone demand to bounce back in early 2022

Apple is expected to increase iPhone shipments by 30% during early 2022, according to a new report, which cites multiple sources familiar with the plan. It is believed Cupertino hopes to ship 300 million throughout next year. A recent report claimed Apple had cut iPhone orders going into the holiday...
Evergrande misses debt repayment, looks to restructure

Debt-laden Chinese property developer Evergrande has for the first time missed a deadline to repay some of its overseas creditors, a report said Tuesday, raising the prospect of it defaulting as it prepares for a government-backed mega-restructure. The Chinese government sparked a crisis within the property sector when it launched a drive last year to curb excessive debt among Evergrande and other real estate firms.
Renault plans fewer job cuts in France than initially planned – media

PARIS (Reuters) – French carmaker Renault has concluded its talks with labour unions, business daily Les Echos reported on Monday, saying that the company now plans for 1,700 new job cuts over the next three years. Renault said in September would cut up to 2,000 engineering and support jobs in...
Malaysia’s DNB to offer 5G services to telcos for free during initial rollout

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysian state agency Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) on Monday said it will offer wholesale 5G services to mobile carriers at no cost during an initial rollout set to begin next week, amid concerns from operators over its pricing plans. DNB, a government agency tasked with building...
