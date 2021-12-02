Apple tells suppliers demand for iPhone 13 lineup has weakened – Bloomberg News

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) Chief Executive Tim Cook signed an agreement with Chinese officials, estimated to be worth about $275 billion, to placate threats that would have hobbled its devices and services in the country, The Information reported on Tuesday, citing interviews and internal Apple documents. Apple...
(Reuters) – U.S. prosecutors are looking for instances in which Apple Inc is unevenly enforcing rules for app developers such as gaming firm Roblox and some others, the Information reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. The Department of Justice (DOJ) is probing key revelations from the antitrust...
Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares are rebounding after the weakness witnessed late last week on reports of weaker iPhone demand. Notwithstanding the rich valuation the shares have built up this year, they are still a buy, according to an analyst at KeyBanc Capital Markets. The Apple Analyst: Brandon Nispel initiated coverage...
BERLIN (Reuters) – German industrial output rose more than expected in October, data showed on Tuesday, even as supply bottlenecks for raw materials and intermediate goods continued to hamper production in Europe’s biggest economy. The Federal Statistics Office said industrial output was up 2.8% on the month after a revised...
MILAN (Reuters) – Stellantis plans to generate around 4 billion euros ($4.5 billion) in additional annual revenues by 2026 and around 20 billion euros by 2030 from software-enabled product offerings and subscriptions, the carmaker said on Tuesday. Presenting its long-term software strategy, the world’s fourth-largest carmaker said it expected to...
(Reuters) -Britain’s antitrust watchdog said the merger of French waste and water management groups Veolia and Suez could lessen competition and mean higher bills for councils in the UK. Veolia and Suez are two of only a small number of suppliers in Britain that are able to service the largest...
Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rose 3.59% to $317.87 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.93% to 15,225.15 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.87% to 35,227.03. The stock's rise snapped a four-day losing streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $66.46 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) inched 0.98% higher to $326.19 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.17% to 4,591.67 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.87% to 35,227.03. The stock's rise snapped a four-day losing streak. Microsoft Corp. closed $23.48 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk appeared at The Wall Street Journal’s Annual CEO Council Monday evening where he was interviewed by Joanna Stern. Musk shared his opinion on the upcoming infrastructure bill along with the government and its role. He also touched on the tense relationship between the United States and China. Here are the key takeaways.
Apple is expected to increase iPhone shipments by 30% during early 2022, according to a new report, which cites multiple sources familiar with the plan. It is believed Cupertino hopes to ship 300 million throughout next year. A recent report claimed Apple had cut iPhone orders going into the holiday...
Debt-laden Chinese property developer Evergrande has for the first time missed a deadline to repay some of its overseas creditors, a report said Tuesday, raising the prospect of it defaulting as it prepares for a government-backed mega-restructure. The Chinese government sparked a crisis within the property sector when it launched a drive last year to curb excessive debt among Evergrande and other real estate firms.
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Early gains in a handful of companies tied to former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media venture fizzled out on Monday after the blank-check firm taking it public said it had received fact-finding inquiries from financial regulators. Digital World Acquisition (DWAC.O) fell 2.9% after gaining as...
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Shares of embattled China Evergrande Group were set to slide 7.1% on Monday after the world’s most indebted developer said there was no guarantee it would have enough funds to meet debt repayments, fuelling concerns of a default. After Evergrande’s statement late on Friday, the Guangdong...
PARIS (Reuters) – French carmaker Renault has concluded its talks with labour unions, business daily Les Echos reported on Monday, saying that the company now plans for 1,700 new job cuts over the next three years. Renault said in September would cut up to 2,000 engineering and support jobs in...
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysian state agency Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) on Monday said it will offer wholesale 5G services to mobile carriers at no cost during an initial rollout set to begin next week, amid concerns from operators over its pricing plans. DNB, a government agency tasked with building...
