INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Miami Heat were coming off back-to-back losses and missing four regulars including their leading scorer, so Kyle Lowry sensed a need to score more. “I haven't been scoring as much this year as I can, but this was one of those games where you just go out there and play a little more aggressive, a little more assertive and everything else will fall into place,” Lowry said.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO