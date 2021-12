Wednesday night was the bi-monthly Morris Park Community Association meeting. The Meeting opened up with the Pledge of Allegiance, and went into the chairman’s report. This was not a positive report as it was mentioned that quality of life issues have gone down with the current mayor and elected officials who voted for the No Cash Bail Law, which allows most criminals back on the street in hours, giving little or no protection to victims. The chair said the use of the center by the Board of Elections went well, the community had a local place to vote early, and the Association made a few dollars on the rental of the building.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 13 DAYS AGO