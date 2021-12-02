Apple tells suppliers demand for iPhone 13 lineup has weakened – Bloomberg News

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk appeared at The Wall Street Journal’s Annual CEO Council Monday evening where he was interviewed by Joanna Stern. Musk shared his opinion on the upcoming infrastructure bill along with the government and its role. He also touched on the tense relationship between the United States and China. Here are the key takeaways.
Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) inched 0.98% higher to $326.19 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.17% to 4,591.67 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.87% to 35,227.03. The stock's rise snapped a four-day losing streak. Microsoft Corp. closed $23.48 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
SEOUL (Reuters) – Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Tuesday it will merge its mobile and consumer electronics divisions, as it focuses on growing its logic chip business. The sweeping move is the latest sign of change at the world’s largest memory chip and smartphone maker, after Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee was paroled in August from a bribery conviction.
SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea battery maker LG Energy Solution’s (LGES) planned initial public offering (IPO) is expected to raise at least 10.9 trillion won ($9.26 billion), Reuters calculations show, as it seeks funds to expand and meet booming demand for EV batteries. LGES is LG Chem Ltd’s wholly owned battery...
TOKYO (Reuters) – Toyota Motor Corp on Tuesday said it is happy to use scratched or blemished parts from suppliers as the world’s biggest car producer tries to trim costs amid a production-curbing global chip shortage and rising material costs. Toyota’s acceptance of good enough by using parts it would...
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Some offshore bondholders of China Evergrande Group did not receive coupon payments by the end of a 30-day grace period on Monday New York time, four people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. A failure to make $82.5 million in interest payments that had been due...
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – The Malaysian government is considering whether to go ahead with its plan for a single wholesale 5G network, with the cabinet to make a final decision by January, its communications minister Annuar Musa told reporters on Tuesday. Malaysia’s proposed centralised 5G network has been met with...
Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares are rebounding after the weakness witnessed late last week on reports of weaker iPhone demand. Notwithstanding the rich valuation the shares have built up this year, they are still a buy, according to an analyst at KeyBanc Capital Markets. The Apple Analyst: Brandon Nispel initiated coverage...
Debt-laden Chinese property developer Evergrande has for the first time missed a deadline to repay some of its overseas creditors, a report said Tuesday, raising the prospect of it defaulting as it prepares for a government-backed mega-restructure. The Chinese government sparked a crisis within the property sector when it launched a drive last year to curb excessive debt among Evergrande and other real estate firms.
Apple is expected to increase iPhone shipments by 30% during early 2022, according to a new report, which cites multiple sources familiar with the plan. It is believed Cupertino hopes to ship 300 million throughout next year. A recent report claimed Apple had cut iPhone orders going into the holiday...
Roblox has added $26 billion to its valuation since going public in March, making it worth more than brands like FedEx and Ferrari. An online-gaming platform that lets users design and interact in virtual worlds, Roblox has rallied 70% since its public debut. Much of those gains have come in the last month alone in which the shares have soared about 55%.
Investing.com — Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares rose almost 3% Monday, erasing Friday's decline. Last week, Apple weakened on a report from Bloomberg that demand for the iPhone 13 line-up is slowing, with the article referencing people familiar with the matter. However, today, analysts at JPMorgan and KeyBanc gave positive commentary...
LONDON (Reuters) – China, widely seen as an exporter of disinflation for the past two decades, is likely to drive higher inflation in coming years, the chief investment officer of Neuberger Berman said on Monday. “The common prosperity drive may be another driver of inflation,” Eric Knutzen told the annual...
DETROIT (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co said on Monday it would push its return-to-work hybrid plan to March as the state of the COVID-19 pandemic remained uncertain. The No. 2 U.S. automaker said it will begin a pilot phase for select employees in February and March. The company had previously said it would not return to work under a hybrid work model – a combination of on-site and remote working – before January.
