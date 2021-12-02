ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Apple tells suppliers demand for iPhone 13 lineup has weakened – Bloomberg News

By Syndicated Content
WNCY
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Apple Inc has told its component suppliers that demand for...

wncy.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNCY

Samsung Elec to merge mobile and consumer electronics divisions

SEOUL (Reuters) – Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Tuesday it will merge its mobile and consumer electronics divisions, as it focuses on growing its logic chip business. The sweeping move is the latest sign of change at the world’s largest memory chip and smartphone maker, after Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee was paroled in August from a bribery conviction.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock rises Monday, still underperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) inched 0.98% higher to $326.19 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.17% to 4,591.67 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.87% to 35,227.03. The stock's rise snapped a four-day losing streak. Microsoft Corp. closed $23.48 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Comes Out Against Biden's Infrastructure Bill, Says China Needs To Realize Its Role As The 'Biggest Kid On The Block' As It Races Ahead Of US

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk appeared at The Wall Street Journal’s Annual CEO Council Monday evening where he was interviewed by Joanna Stern. Musk shared his opinion on the upcoming infrastructure bill along with the government and its role. He also touched on the tense relationship between the United States and China. Here are the key takeaways.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Inc#Bloomberg News#Reuters
Cult of Mac

Apple expects iPhone demand to bounce back in early 2022

Apple is expected to increase iPhone shipments by 30% during early 2022, according to a new report, which cites multiple sources familiar with the plan. It is believed Cupertino hopes to ship 300 million throughout next year. A recent report claimed Apple had cut iPhone orders going into the holiday...
CELL PHONES
AFP

Evergrande misses debt repayment, looks to restructure

Debt-laden Chinese property developer Evergrande has for the first time missed a deadline to repay some of its overseas creditors, a report said Tuesday, raising the prospect of it defaulting as it prepares for a government-backed mega-restructure. The Chinese government sparked a crisis within the property sector when it launched a drive last year to curb excessive debt among Evergrande and other real estate firms.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
investing.com

Apple Gains As JPMorgan Calls iPhone 13 Demand 'Healthy'

Investing.com — Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares rose almost 3% Monday, erasing Friday's decline. Last week, Apple weakened on a report from Bloomberg that demand for the iPhone 13 line-up is slowing, with the article referencing people familiar with the matter. However, today, analysts at JPMorgan and KeyBanc gave positive commentary...
CELL PHONES
WNCY

Tesla did not want to wait on EU aid – German economy minister

BERLIN (Reuters) – Tesla did not want to wait for European authorities to make a decision on state funding for its planned battery factory before going ahead with the construction of its site in Germany, outgoing German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told reporters in Berlin on Monday. As a foreign...
BUSINESS
WNCY

Beijing biotech firm banks on GM corn in race to be China’s Monsanto

BEIJING (Reuters) – As China prepares to open its $120 billion corn market to genetically modified (GM) seed, little-known Dabeinong Biotechnology hopes to reap the benefits of early biotech investments and a law keeping foreign firms on the sidelines. The long-anticipated commercialization of GM corn in the world’s No. 2...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WNCY

Cryptocurrencies post net inflows last week, but outflows seen on Friday – CoinShares

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Cryptocurrency products and funds received $184 million in net inflows as of last week, data from digital asset manager CoinShares showed on Monday. Friday’s price weakness, however, did lead to $40 million outflows that day, CoinShares said. For the year, total inflows amounted $9.1 billion, slightly below the record peak of $9.5 two weeks ago.
STOCKS
AFP

Asia markets down on Omicron, US jobs data worries

Asian markets broadly fell in morning trading Monday, tracking uncertainty over the Omicron variant of Covid-19 as well as disappointing US jobs data and the future of Chinese tech firms on Wall Street. The Omicron variant has been detected in 38 countries but no deaths have yet been reported, with authorities worldwide racing to determine how contagious it is and how effective existing vaccines are at fighting it. Top US pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci said Sunday that while more information was needed, preliminary data on the severity of the Omicron Covid-19 variant are "a bit encouraging." Nevertheless, the new strain has sparked fears that the global recovery could be put in jeopardy, as governments reimpose restrictions that many had hoped would be a thing of the past.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy