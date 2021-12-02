How to Create the Apparel Shop

Click here to read the full article. Bumble, the women-first dating and social networking app, will launch the Bumble Shop, the app’s first foray into the consumer retail space. As part of the launch, Bumble has released a capsule collection of Bumble Basics, including T-shirts, hats, sweaters, accessories and games. They are available at Shop.Bumble.com.
Specifically the items consist of a Varsity Sweater, a bucket hat (which has Bumble's tagline, "Make the First Move," within the inner lining) and a Question Game Card Game, designed to help people push past small talk and form deeper connections.
