Like the icing on a cake or the cherry on your sundae, a great boss fight can turn a good game into an unforgettable experience. Bosses weren’t always a thing in video games. In the early days, you could compete against another person or the game itself, but it took a while for actual bosses to be introduced. These served as final challenges to the game, acting as the wall between you and ultimate victory, and were meant to test your skills in one final assault. Eventually, boss fights were expanded so that a game would present you with multiple bosses along the way. Usually, but not always, the final boss would be something like your prize for managing to reach them.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO