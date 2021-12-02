Raiders trying to guard against big win 'masking your problems' is prep for Washington

Arlington, Texas — With five minutes remaining in regulation, a faint “Rai-ders” chant was audible emanating from the Northwest corner of cavernous AT&T Stadium. It may have seemed premature at the time to the majority of the 93,483 fans in attendance for the traditional Thanksgiving afternoon game, but it turned out to be an appropriate early celebration. Las Vegas picked up an all-important 36-33 overtime win over Dallas, halting a three-game losing streak and improving to 6-5 on the year.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO