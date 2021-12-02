ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders trying to guard against big win 'masking your problems' is prep for Washington

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s safe to say in the past few years the...

Washington Post

Washington runs its winning streak to four and gets back to .500 by edging the Raiders

LAS VEGAS — For the first three weeks after the Washington Football Team’s bye, Coach Ron Rivera and his players preached consistency and cohesion. At last, after an up-and-down start to the season that had bottomed out with a four-game losing streak, the team had found some semblance of steadiness. It discovered how to play together.
Las Vegas Sun

Live coverage: Raiders win Thanksgiving thriller in overtime against Cowboys

Arlington, Texas — With five minutes remaining in regulation, a faint “Rai-ders” chant was audible emanating from the Northwest corner of cavernous AT&T Stadium. It may have seemed premature at the time to the majority of the 93,483 fans in attendance for the traditional Thanksgiving afternoon game, but it turned out to be an appropriate early celebration. Las Vegas picked up an all-important 36-33 overtime win over Dallas, halting a three-game losing streak and improving to 6-5 on the year.
Yardbarker

Raiders Demise Exaggerated, Big Win in Big D Over Cowboys

Arlington, TX.--The Las Vegas Raiders breathed some life back into their season and gave Raider Nation, even more, to be thankful for on Thanksgiving. But it was anything but easy. Daniel Carlson kicked his fifth field goal of the game without a miss from 29 yards, and the Raiders never...
Washington State
Las Vegas Sun

Raider Repair: Las Vegas wins the ‘must-win’ on Thanksgiving against Dallas

Arlington, Texas — The only audible noise in the visitor’s news conference room at AT&T Stadium were the celebratory shouts, claps and chatter coming from the nearby locker room for several minutes after the Raiders’ 36-33 victory over the Cowboys. A longer-than-usual amount of time elapsed before the Raiders appeared...
Kansas City Star

Surging Washington seeks 4th straight win vs. Raiders

WASHINGTON (5-6) at LAS VEGAS (6-5) Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST, Fox. BETTING LINE: Raiders by 2 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Washington 4-7; Las Vegas 5-6. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 8-6. LAST MEETING: Washington beat Raiders 27-10 on Sept. 24, 2017, at Landover, Maryland. LAST WEEK: Washington...
reviewjournal.com

Graney: Raiders’ win against Dallas defines crazy NFL season

What we are witnessing is a weekly smorgasbord of “Twilight Zone” episodes, with all the suspense and thrills and unexpected twists of fate. Welcome to the NFL, 2021 style. A brilliant maze of disorder and intrigue. Pete Rozelle is the late commissioner whose smile would be wide right about now....
dcsportsking.com

Five Takeaways from Washington’s dramatic 17-15 win over Raiders

The Washington Football Team is leaving Las Vegas with a dramatic 17-15 win over the Raiders off the legs of new kicker Brian Johnson. Johnson, attempting his first field goal in a Washington uniform, knocked down the go-ahead 48-yarder with 37 seconds remaining. 1. Ron Rivera showed the utmost confidence...
Derek Carr
ourcommunitynow.com

Washington squeezes past Raiders 17-15

The first three quarters of Sunday’s game in Las Vegas only featured 13 points, but the Raiders and Washington came up with an exciting fourth quarter. The Raiders scored nine straight points after an Antonio Gibson touchdown catch put them down 14-6 early in the final quarter.
numberfire.com

Raiders' Darren Waller (knee) ruled out for Week 13's game against Washington

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (knee) will not play in Week 13's contest against the Washington Football Team. Waller will sit out on Sunday after the Raiders' stud tight end suffered a knee injury on Thanksgiving. Expect Foster Moreau to play a starting role against numberFire's 31st ranked pass defense.
Las Vegas Herald

3 keys for Washington to win big in the desert

The Washington Football Team is headed out to the desert as it puts its win streak on the line against the Las Vegas Raiders. Here are three keys to the game, presented by Van Metre. 1. Running backs must step up for absent J.D. McKissic. J.D. McKissic has proven to...
#Masking#Raiders#American Football
reviewjournal.com

NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Washington wins 1st half; Raiders favored in 2nd

Welcome to Week 13 of the NFL season. Top matchups include the Washington Football Team at the Raiders, the Los Angeles Chargers at the Cincinnati Bengals, and the Denver Broncos at the Kansas City Chiefs in the Sunday night game. Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats,...
reviewjournal.com

Vegas Nation Gameday — Can Raiders snap Washington’s winning streak?

The Raiders are hosting the Washington Football Team on Sunday and will look to snap their opponent’s three-game winning streak. The Vegas Nation crew tells you what will be the key to a Raiders victory and brings you the latest injury update regarding tight end Darren Waller. THE LATEST. By...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
profootballnetwork.com

Washington vs. Raiders Prediction, Pick: Who wins in Week 13?

Raiders -3 (Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook) Washington’s Taylor Heinicke has now had two of his best games this season in a row, helping to take the Football Team to a three-game win streak. Coming off the back of a 206-yard, 3-touchdown, and zero-interception day in Week 11, Heinicke drove his team into red-zone opportunities once again against Seattle. His only genuine mistake was a tipped interception to Jamal Adams.
Yardbarker

Bizarre object found on field during Raiders-Chiefs game

Strange things are happening with the Las Vegas Raiders’ playing surface during Sunday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Just before a play in the second quarter of Sunday’s game, Raiders defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson seemingly jumped into the neutral zone before the Chiefs snapped the ball. However, he had good reason — NBC cameras caught him holding up what appeared to be a metal object he’d spotted on the turf.
