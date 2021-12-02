Raiders trying to guard against big win 'masking your problems' is prep for Washington

LAS VEGAS — For the first three weeks after the Washington Football Team’s bye, Coach Ron Rivera and his players preached consistency and cohesion. At last, after an up-and-down start to the season that had bottomed out with a four-game losing streak, the team had found some semblance of steadiness. It discovered how to play together.
Arlington, Texas — With five minutes remaining in regulation, a faint “Rai-ders” chant was audible emanating from the Northwest corner of cavernous AT&T Stadium. It may have seemed premature at the time to the majority of the 93,483 fans in attendance for the traditional Thanksgiving afternoon game, but it turned out to be an appropriate early celebration. Las Vegas picked up an all-important 36-33 overtime win over Dallas, halting a three-game losing streak and improving to 6-5 on the year.
The Dallas Cowboys will face the Las Vegas Raiders this Thursday. Dallas are the favorites despite Week 11 loss to Kansas City. Cousin Sal predicts Dak Prescott and the Cowboys win 30-16 on Thanksgiving.
Arlington, TX.--The Las Vegas Raiders breathed some life back into their season and gave Raider Nation, even more, to be thankful for on Thanksgiving. But it was anything but easy. Daniel Carlson kicked his fifth field goal of the game without a miss from 29 yards, and the Raiders never...
Arlington, Texas — The only audible noise in the visitor’s news conference room at AT&T Stadium were the celebratory shouts, claps and chatter coming from the nearby locker room for several minutes after the Raiders’ 36-33 victory over the Cowboys. A longer-than-usual amount of time elapsed before the Raiders appeared...
WASHINGTON (5-6) at LAS VEGAS (6-5) Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST, Fox. BETTING LINE: Raiders by 2 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Washington 4-7; Las Vegas 5-6. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 8-6. LAST MEETING: Washington beat Raiders 27-10 on Sept. 24, 2017, at Landover, Maryland. LAST WEEK: Washington...
What we are witnessing is a weekly smorgasbord of “Twilight Zone” episodes, with all the suspense and thrills and unexpected twists of fate. Welcome to the NFL, 2021 style. A brilliant maze of disorder and intrigue. Pete Rozelle is the late commissioner whose smile would be wide right about now....
The Washington Football Team is leaving Las Vegas with a dramatic 17-15 win over the Raiders off the legs of new kicker Brian Johnson. Johnson, attempting his first field goal in a Washington uniform, knocked down the go-ahead 48-yarder with 37 seconds remaining. 1. Ron Rivera showed the utmost confidence...
The first three quarters of Sunday’s game in Las Vegas only featured 13 points, but the Raiders and Washington came up with an exciting fourth quarter. The Raiders scored nine straight points after an Antonio Gibson touchdown catch put them down 14-6 early in the final quarter.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (knee) will not play in Week 13's contest against the Washington Football Team. Waller will sit out on Sunday after the Raiders' stud tight end suffered a knee injury on Thanksgiving. Expect Foster Moreau to play a starting role against numberFire's 31st ranked pass defense.
The Washington Football Team is headed out to the desert as it puts its win streak on the line against the Las Vegas Raiders. Here are three keys to the game, presented by Van Metre. 1. Running backs must step up for absent J.D. McKissic. J.D. McKissic has proven to...
It didn't take long for Mike Haynes to realize that Super Bowl XVIII could be a runaway. Across the field during pregame warmups, the Raiders cornerback sensed a lack of respect from Washington, the defending Super Bowl champions who had beaten the Raiders during the regular season. "When I was...
A few weeks ago, Derek Carr stood up at the podium after a lopsided loss and proclaimed that this year's version of the Raiders would be different and could avoid another collapse in the second half of the season
The Washington Football Team survived the Las Vegas Raiders, 17-15, in Week 13 to win their fourth consecutive game. Washington started fast, as quarterback Taylor Heinicke led an impressive nine-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a touchdown pass to tight end Logan Thomas. It was a beautiful catch by Thomas.
Welcome to Week 13 of the NFL season. Top matchups include the Washington Football Team at the Raiders, the Los Angeles Chargers at the Cincinnati Bengals, and the Denver Broncos at the Kansas City Chiefs in the Sunday night game. Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats,...
The Raiders are hosting the Washington Football Team on Sunday and will look to snap their opponent’s three-game winning streak. The Vegas Nation crew tells you what will be the key to a Raiders victory and brings you the latest injury update regarding tight end Darren Waller. THE LATEST. By...
Raiders -3 (Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook) Washington’s Taylor Heinicke has now had two of his best games this season in a row, helping to take the Football Team to a three-game win streak. Coming off the back of a 206-yard, 3-touchdown, and zero-interception day in Week 11, Heinicke drove his team into red-zone opportunities once again against Seattle. His only genuine mistake was a tipped interception to Jamal Adams.
Strange things are happening with the Las Vegas Raiders’ playing surface during Sunday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Just before a play in the second quarter of Sunday’s game, Raiders defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson seemingly jumped into the neutral zone before the Chiefs snapped the ball. However, he had good reason — NBC cameras caught him holding up what appeared to be a metal object he’d spotted on the turf.
