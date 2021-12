If 2020 was the year that flipped the world on its head, 2021 was the year that we got used to seeing things upside down. With “normal” thrown out the window, we embraced the unknown and championed all of the things that make each of us unique. Spotify’s 2021 Wrapped is a celebration of this — the millions of weird and wonderful ways to listen and live in a world that continues to keep us on our toes.

