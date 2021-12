Three new at-home COVID-19 tests get the go-ahead. On November 22, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized three new over-the-counter (OTC) COVID-19 antigen diagnostic tests for people age 14 or older. Using a sample taken in the nasal cavity with a swab, the tests can quickly detect (within 10 to 20 minutes) whether or not an individual has the coronavirus. With each of these products, if a person has symptoms, he or she can get results through a single test, but for those without symptoms, the tests must be done twice over three days. The three products are the InBios SCoV-2 Ag Detect Rapid Self-Test, the Access Bio CareStart COVID-19 Antigen Home Test, and the Becton, Dickinson and Company BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Test. So far, 423 tests and sample collection devices have the FDA's emergency use authorization (EUA).

