Kansas State

Teen driver dies after crash with semi on Kansas highway

JC Post
JC Post
 5 days ago

HARPER COUNTY—One person died in an accident just before 1p.m. Wednesday in Harper County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Nissan Altima driven...

jcpost.com

JC Post

Good Samaritan dies running into traffic following I-70 crash

SHAWNEE COUNTY—A woman died in an accident on Interstate 70 just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Shawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 International semi driven by John A. Moulden, 37, Knoxville, Tennessee, was westbound in the left lane on Interstate 70 and unable to move into the right lane due to a rollover accident near SW West Union Road involving a 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Dakota B. Swader, 20, of Topeka that entered the center median and came to rest upside down.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Police ID 16-year-old who died in Kansas shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police have identified a person killed in a shooting at a party in Kansas City, Kansas, last week as a 16-year-old high school student. Police say Hugo Hernandez-Vasquez died at a hospital following the Friday night shooting in the city's Shawnee Heights neighborhood that also injured several others.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Deputies catch two Kansas women in stolen SUV

JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a car theft and have made an arrest. Just before 3:30p.m. December 2, deputies located a 2013 white Ford Explorer near 262nd Road on U.S. Highway 75 that had been reported stolen out of Park City, Kansas., according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Deputies conducted...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Manhattan man hospitalized after rear-end crash

RILEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 6p.m. Monday in Riley County. According to the Riley County Police Department activity report, a 2018 Subaru Impreza driven by Anousan Woodward, 21, of Manhattan rear-ended a 2015 Nissan Rogue driven by Tyler Mielcarek, 28, of Manhattan who was sitting at a stoplight the intersection of E. Riley Ave. and Skyway Dr. outside Ogden.
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Accident claims the lives of two Manhattan youth and injures three

Kansas Highway Patrol reported two 14-year old youth were fatality victims in a one vehicle accident about one a.m. Sunday on Fort Riley Boulevard ( K-18 ) at Scenic Drive. The fatality victims were identified as Kenni Cantu, 14, and Gaysha Alfred, 14. The driver of the Chevrolet Trailblazer they were riding in, Paris Burgess, 17,and another passenger Alecia Reyna Smith Haynes, 13, were transported to Via Christi Hospital. One more passenger in the vehicle, Jean Carlos Vazques-Ponce, was transported to KU Medical Center. All of those in the vehicle were from Manhattan.
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

GoFundMe established to assist accident victim's family

MANHATTAN — The sister of a Manhattan teen who died in a weekend accident has established a fundraiser to help cover funeral expenses. Kenni Cantu, 14, was one of two teens who died in a crash along K-18 early Sunday. The Kansas Highway Patrol a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer driven by...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Sheriff: Kan. man riding in pickup fired gun during dispute

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that left two injured. Just before 1a.m. Sunday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communication Center received a report of two individuals with gunshot wounds in the 9000 block of SW Indian Hills Road, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. At the scene, deputies discovered...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Traffic stop leads to drug bust at Kansas home

JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges after a traffic stop. Just after 12:30 a.m. Dec. 2, a sheriff's deputy stopped a 1999 Toyota Camry for an alleged traffic infraction on 150th and Q.4 Road in rural Jackson County, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Through...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Police ID Kan. man who died after crash at Legends Outlet mall

KANSAS CITY —Authorities investigating a fatal crash at the Legends Outlet mall in Kansas City, Kansas have identified the victim. A vehicle struck Lawrence Edward Walford, 82, Kansas City, Kansas, as he was walking in the parking lot outside the Walmart, according to KCK Police spokesperson Nancy Chartrand. EMS transported...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Kansas man indicted for fentanyl, heroin distribution

WICHITA, KAN. – A federal grand jury in Wichita, Kansas, returned an indictment against a Kansas man on charges related to drug trafficking and firearms, according to the United State's Attorney. According to court documents, Joshua Heartfield, 32, of Wichita is charged with one count of possession with intent to...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

13-year-old arrested after alleged threat at Kan. middle school

MCPHERSON —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged threat of violence towards the McPherson Middle School. On Monday, the police received a report from USD 418- McPherson Middle School Administration concerning a 13-year-old student threatening to commit violence at the school, according to a media release. McPherson police took the...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Kansas man sentenced for pair of violent bank robberies

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A Kansas man was sentenced to prison Friday for his participation in a pair of armed bank robberies in which he fired several shots, including one at a customer about to enter the bank, according to the United State's Attorney. In August 2021, a federal jury...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Kan. man acquitted in 4-year-old granddaughter's death

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man has been acquitted on all charges related to the death of his 4-year-old granddaughter from carbon monoxide poisoning. A Shawnee County jury on Friday acquitted 58-year-old Timothy Wayne Funk Sr. of three charges, including first-degree murder. He was charged after his granddaughter, Brandy Funk, of Beatrice, Nebraska, died in July 2019 at her grandfather's home in Silver Lake.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

3 jailed in SW Kan. after attack, robbery on man who hired them

FINNEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and have three suspects in custody. Just before 4p.m. Wednesday, police responded to report of a fight at the Quicker Market at 4005 E. US Highway 50 in Garden City, according to a media release. Multiple witnesses told police they observed a...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

RCPD investigating case of alleged forgery

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged forgery in Manhattan. On Sunday morning, officers filed a report for forgery in the 500 block of Leavenworth Street in Manhattan.n A 62-year-old woman reported an unknown suspect stole, endorsed and cashed a check she sent in the mail, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Arrest: Man killed outside Kan. restaurant where he worked

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police have arrested a man suspected in the deadly shooting last month of another man outside a southeast Wichita restaurant. KAKE TV reports that 43-year-old Marshall Green Jr. was arrested Thursday on suspicion of intentional second-degree murder in the Nov. 10 shooting death of 45-year-old Monzell Brocks.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Kansas City house fire: 2 dead, firefighter injured

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Two people died and one firefighter was injured in an early Friday morning house fire on the north end of Kansas City, officials said. A neighbor called 911 around 5:40 a.m. to report smoke coming from the house, and firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the home, officials said.
KANSAS CITY, KS
JC Post

Police ask for help to ID Kan. convenience store burglary suspect

SALINE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and asking for help to identify a suspet. Just after 10:15 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a business alarm at the Snak Atak convenience store, 1619 W. Magnolia Road in Salina, according to Crimestoppes of Saline County. At the scene officers found...
KANSAS STATE
Junction City, KS
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

