ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, KS

Former Lady Jay qualifies for the U.S. softball team at the 2022 World Games

JC Post
JC Post
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former Junction City High School softball catcher, Samantha ( Sam) Shefelton, has made the team that...

jcpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
JC Post

Wildcats defeat the Shockers

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Markquis Nowell scored seven of his 16 points in the final 1:35 and Kansas State used a late surge to defeat Wichita State 65-59 in the renewal of an in-state rivalry. Just after Ricky Council IV knocked down a 3-pointer to tie the game at 52 with 2:02 to play, Nowell answered with a deep 3. Following a Shockers miss, Nowell made two free throws with a minute to go. Nowell’s two free throws made it 64-58 lead with 14 seconds to play. Morris Udeze scored 19 points for Wichita State.
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

Lady Jays fall to Shawnee Mission North

Shawnee Mission North defeated Junction City in girls basketball 53-27 Monday evening in the North gym. Junction City will be back in action Tuesday night at Topeka High in both boys and girls basketball. You can hear the games on 107.9 FM / 1420 KJCK AM.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Blue Jay wrestlers win their own tournament

Junction City came away with a first place finish in the team competition at a seven-team dual invitational that they hosted on Saturday. The Blue Jays went 5-0 in team competition. Coach Tyler Gonzales felt the team got off to a good start. "It was a good tournament for us to gauge where we're at the beginning of the year. We've got some kids with some varsity experience, we've got some kids wrestling varsity for the first time. So today was what it needed to be. "
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Two coaching changes are announced for KSU football

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head football coach Chris Klieman announced Friday that offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Courtney Messingham and fullbacks/tight ends coach Jason Ray will not return for the 2022 season. “We appreciate the efforts of Courtney and Jason during their time in Manhattan and wish them well in...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy