Former Lady Jay qualifies for the U.S. softball team at the 2022 World Games

Junction City came away with a first place finish in the team competition at a seven-team dual invitational that they hosted on Saturday. The Blue Jays went 5-0 in team competition. Coach Tyler Gonzales felt the team got off to a good start. "It was a good tournament for us to gauge where we're at the beginning of the year. We've got some kids with some varsity experience, we've got some kids wrestling varsity for the first time. So today was what it needed to be. "

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO