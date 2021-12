Happy Holidays! Whatever holiday you celebrate, it always goes better with beer. Expand your palate and taste some of the great holiday beers that are offered only this time of year. You can choose some of the big and bold beers like imperial stouts and barleywines or, if you want something lighter, you can partake in a winter warmer or gingerbread beer. All are great accompaniments to seasonal cuisine and Christmas cookies. Don’t forget the beer lover on your gift list. Gift cards and swag of all kinds are available from the breweries, wineries and distilleries. There are usually special holiday deals to be had also so be a smart shopper.

