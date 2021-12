It's Round 2 between the Steelers and Bengals as the scene shifts to Cincinnati for this important AFC North matchup on Sunday. Pittsburgh is 5-4-1 on the season while Cincinnati is 6-4 and one game behind the Ravens in the standings. Back in Week 3, the Bengals went into Pittsburgh and beat the Steelers 24-10 in an impressive effort by the road team. They had just 12 first downs, but Joe Burrow threw three touchdown passes on his 18 attempts. Meanwhile, the Steelers threw it 58 times with Ben Roethlisberger, who had one touchdown and two interceptions in the loss.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO