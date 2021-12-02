ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Red Sox agree to one-year deal with veteran left-hander Rich Hill, per report

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Red Sox have agreed to a one-year contract with free agent left-hander Rich Hill, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. The deal is still pending a physical, but figures to increase the size of Boston’s 40-man roster to 39. Hill, who turns 42 in March, has been...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tv20detroit.com

Former Red Sox player dies of apparent heart attack in Dominican Republic

A former Boston Red Sox player who helped the team win a World Series title in 2007 has died. According to ESPN Deportes and Dominican newspaper Diario Libre, former shortstop Julio Lugo died of an apparent heart attack on Monday. Lugo's sister, Rina Lugo, told the sports outlet that her...
MLB
NESN

MLB Rumors: Yankees Sign Former Red Sox Shortstop As Free Agent

The New York Yankees seemingly have been tied to each free agent this offseason, but reportedly got one of their guys Monday. The Yankees signed former Boston Red Sox shortstop José Peraza to a minor league deal, according to Dan Martin of the New York Post. Peraza has bounced around...
MLB
The Spun

Boston Red Sox Reportedly Signing Veteran Pitcher

The Boston Red Sox lost a key member of their rotation earlier this offseason, as Eduardo Rodriguez agreed to a five-year deal worth $77 million with the Detroit Tigers. On Friday, the front office found a free agent who can potentially take Rodriguez’s spot in the rotation. According to ESPN...
MLB
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox 'thought they had a deal' for this catcher

Add Jacob Stallings to the list of players the Boston Red Sox apparently were "in on" before the MLB lockout halted offseason activity Wednesday night. The Miami Marlins acquired the veteran catcher from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday in exchange for a major-league pitcher and two prospects. According to the...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Wacha
NESN

Eduardo Rodriguez, Red Sox Never Spoke Contract Years, Per Pitcher

Eduardo Rodriguez officially is a Detroit Tiger — and apparently a return to the Boston Red Sox never got close. Rodriguez entered unrestricted free agency for the first time in his career and garnered plenty of interest — including from Boston — but after the Tigers offered the lefty a five-year, $77 million contract that pretty much made up his mind.
MLB
NECN

Michael Wacha Finalizing Deal With Red Sox: Report

Report: Red Sox finalizing deal with pitcher Michael Wacha originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Red Sox have reportedly addressed a need for the back end of their starting rotation. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported Friday that the team is finalizing a deal with righthanded pitcher Michael Wacha,...
MLB
985thesportshub.com

Report: Red Sox one of ‘main teams’ in on Javier Baez

Saturday’s reported Michael Wacha signing may just be the start for the Red Sox, as Chaim Bloom’s squad has been identified as the one of the three ‘main teams’ in on free agent shortstop Javier Baez, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman. In addition to the Red Sox, Heyman linked...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#The Red Sox#The Boston Globe#Cubs#Rays#Mets#Era#Fip#Aces#Major League Baseball#Tigers
NESN

Here Are Reported Details Of Michael Wacha’s One-Year Red Sox Contract

Michael Wacha has found a new home with the Boston Red Sox, and now we’re getting a few details about his deal. The pitcher and Red Sox agreed to a one-year contract Friday. Wacha is expected to “bring depth” to a rotation that certainly has a lot of questions surrounding it going into the 2022 Major League Baseball season.
MLB
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox, pitcher James Paxton agree on free agent contract

The Boston Red Sox have added another pitcher in MLB free agency. Sportsnet's Chad Dey reported Wednesday morning that the Red Sox and left-hander James Paxton have reached an agreement on a contract. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported it's a one-year deal worth $10 million that also includes a two-year club...
MLB
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox target Javier Baez lands six-year deal with Tigers

UPDATE (9:15 a.m. ET): Baez and the Tigers have agreed to a six-year deal worth $140 million, per MLB Network's Mark Feinsand and Jon Heyman. The Tigers, Red Sox and New York Mets were reported as the "main teams" pursuing Baez, a two-time All-Star who tallied 31 home runs and 87 RBIs last season in 138 games split between the Chicago Cubs and Mets.
MLB
Over the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: Jackie Bradley Jr., Rich Hill, Jacob Stallings

The Red Sox have brought back Jackie Bradley Jr. in a trade despite the fact that the outfielder was among the very worst hitters in baseball in 2021. What would the Red Sox be looking for in this deal? (Julian McWilliams; Boston Globe) Part of the logic behind this deal,...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB

Red Sox reach deal with lefty Paxton (report)

The Red Sox agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract with free-agent left-hander James Paxton with a two-year club option, according to a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan. The club has not confirmed the agreement. Paxton made one start for the Mariners in 2021, allowing one run in 1 1/3...
MLB
Over the Monster

Red Sox reportedly sign Rich Hill, pending physical

The Boston Red Sox have avoided the top part of the free agent pitching market thus far, but they have made a couple of moves in the lower tiers, searching for veteran upside with the signings of both Michael Wacha as well as James Paxton. Well, before the lockout that is expected to start at 11:59 PM ET on Wednesday, they have squeezed in another signing of that ilk. According to a report from the Boston Globe’s Alex Speier, Boston has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Milton, MA native Rich Hill. The deal is pending a physical, which presumably would have to be done before the aforementioned 11:59 deadline. We will update this post when reported contract terms come out.
MLB
MLB

Wacha, Red Sox close to 1-year deal (source)

Free-agent pitcher Michael Wacha and the Red Sox are close to finalizing a one-year contract, a source told MLB.com's Jon Paul Morosi on Friday. ESPN's Jeff Passan was first to report that a deal was being finalized. The club has not confirmed. Wacha, 30, spent the 2021 season with the...
MLB
NESN

Ryan Brasier, Red Sox Agree To One-Year Contract, Avoiding Arbitration

UPDATE (9:01 p.m.): The Red Sox officially announced the signing of Ryan Brasier to a one-year deal. ORIGINAL STORY: The Red Sox reportedly crossed one name off of their lengthy list of players headed for arbitration by agreeing to a new contract with relief pitcher Ryan Brasier on Tuesday. Robert...
MLB
NESN

MLB Rumors: Red Sox, James Paxton In Agreement On One-Year Deal

The Red Sox reportedly have made another move to bolster their pitching depth. Four days after Boston signed Michael Wacha, the Red Sox reportedly handed out another one-year deal, this time to James Paxton. Sportsnet 650’s Chad Dey was the first to report the news, and ESPN’s Jeff Passan followed up with details of the contract.
MLB
WCVB

Massachusetts native Rich Hill agrees to rejoin Red Sox for third stint with Boston

BOSTON — SportsCenter 5 confirms that Massachusetts native Rich Hill has agreed to rejoin the Boston Red Sox on a one-year deal, marking his third stint with the team. Hill, of Milton, is a left-handed pitcher who has played 17 seasons in the major leagues. He previously played for the Red Sox from 2010 through 2012 and once again in 2015 after a quick stint with the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League of Professional Baseball.
MLB
CBS Boston

Red Sox Sign Catcher Kevin Plawecki To One-Year Deal

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox are bringing back veteran backstop Kevin Plawecki. The catcher has agreed to a one-year contract, the team announced Wednesday. Plawecki will make $2.25 million for the 2022 season, according to Alex Speier of The Boston Globe. The 30-year-old backed up Christian Vazquez and played in 64 games for the Red Sox last season. He was Nathan Eovaldi’s personal catcher, and made 40 starts behind the plate. The righty hit .287 with three home runs, seven doubles and 15 RBIs in 2021, batting .312 with a .792 OPS following the All-Star break. He’s spent the last two years in Boston, appearing in 88 games. But most importantly, Plawecki was the mastermind behind Boston’s dugout laundry cart rides after hitting homers, which kept the team loose and fun near the end of a disappointing 2020 season and throughout 2021.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy