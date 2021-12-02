ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best of the Mountain West 2021

By Jessica LaRusso and
5280.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese 23 people, places, and things exemplify the spirit and lifestyle of the Rocky Mountains. From a TikTok-famous Navajo Nation skateboarder to a treehouse resort in Montana to a regenerative cattle ranch in Wyoming, allow us to introduce you to the people, places, and things winning the West right...

www.5280.com

sweethomenews.com

Record Rocky Mountain elk antlers recorded

The antlers of a Union County bull elk have been officially scored at 406 6/8, which would make it the second-place record for a typical Rocky Mountain elk in Oregon. The bull's skull and antlers were found by a cone collecting crew on private timberland in the Catherine Creek Unit during the summer and turned in to ODFW.
ANIMALS
Jackson Hole Radio

Yellowstone may rename mountain after genocide charge

Yellowstone National Park may be in for some geographical name changes at the urging of native Americans. The Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council sent the Park Service a resolution declaring, “America’s first national park should no longer have features named after the proponents and exponents of genocide, as is the case with Hayden Valley and Mount Doane.”
LIFESTYLE
96.7 KISS FM

Is This The Best Hidden Gem of Montana?

A hidden gem is usually something hard to find or reclusive. Plus, hidden gems are special to those who know their existence. The issue I have is, is this town still a hidden gem?. Cheapism came out with a list of The Best Hidden Gem in Every State, and for...
MONTANA STATE
Thrillist

This Montana Mountain Town Is an Outdoorsy Paradise

“Anymore,” as locals here tend to start proclamatory sentences, “Missoula isn’t what it used to be.” Once a stopover town for visitors en route to Glacier National Park or Yellowstone, Montana’s second-largest city—often called Zootown, after the name’s pronunciation and its citizens’ high energy—has grown into much more than a base for epic hikes (though it’s still great for that, too).
MONTANA STATE
5280.com

5 Colorado Parks That Are Even Better in Winter

Attendance may dwindle during the offseason, but when the snow flies, these city, state, and national parks become ripe for new adventures. Despite not having any nearby lifts, Estes Park ranks as one of Colorado’s best ski towns thanks to its proximity to Rocky. Vertically inclined backcountry skiers can bag the bragging-rights-worthy peaks around Bear Lake or head to Hidden Valley, the park’s long-abandoned 1,200-acre ski area. Meanwhile, the vista-strewn Trail Ridge and Old Fall River roads provide steep but scenic challenges to Nordic skiers and snowshoers. If you don’t feel like exploring on your own, Kent Mountain Adventure Center in Estes Park has guided outings suitable for intermediate alpine shredders and novice snowshoers and cross-country skiers.
COLORADO STATE
5280.com

Inside the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe’s Bold Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic

How the Ute Mountain Ute tribe’s race to protect its sovereign nation from the COVID-19 pandemic transformed its southwestern Colorado reservation, members, and leadership—forever. Manuel Heart sat in his pickup truck outside the Ute Mountain Ute tribal office in Towaoc one day this past summer, the Chevy’s engine idling in...
TOWAOC, CO
Herald-Dispatch

West Virginia’s Snowshoe Mountain opens to skiers this week

SNOWSHOE, W.Va. — A West Virginia ski resort is opening some of its trails to the public on Thanksgiving. Snowshoe Mountain said it will start the ski season for the general public Thursday with a limited number of trails. The resort also will be open Wednesday to passholders and anyone who already purchased lift tickets for that day.
SNOWSHOE, WV
5280.com

The Design Lovers’ Guide to Colorado Getaways

At these four stylish hotels, bespoke furnishings, calming color palettes, and chic details await your arrival. If you swoon at perfectly designed interiors, and gather ideas for your own home by traveling to fresh locales, these four Colorado hotels belong on your list of worthy (and inspiring) destinations. Bespoke furnishings, calming color palettes, and chic details await your arrival.
COLORADO STATE
5280.com

A New Guidebook Explores the Best Beginner Backcountry Skiing Terrain in Colorado

Ski mountaineer and author Lou Dawson updated his definitive roundup of the state’s mellowest routes following the recent surge of out-of-bounds snow adventurers. Last winter was full of new records for the backcountry skiing community. Sales for necessary equipment like alpine touring gear, splitboards, beacons, shovels, and probes increased 76...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Rarest mammal in North America found in Colorado garage

PUEBLO WEST, Colorado — The rarest mammal in North America made a surprise appearance inside a southern Colorado homeowners' garage this week. An endangered and rare black-footed ferret was found inside a garage in Pueblo West on Monday, according to Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW). After making the discovery, the...
COLORADO STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

What City In Montana Is The Worst to Live In?

Many places in Montana are an absolute dream to live in. Whether you are into culture, scenery, or being low-key, there is something for everyone. The problem is, not every place in Montana is the best. 24/7 Wall Street came out with a list of The Worst City To Live...
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Montana Has One Of the Most Authentic Ski Towns

Sometimes when you go on a ski or snowboarding trip you want to have the full experience, and an authentic ski town can make a huge difference. Unofficial Networks came out with a list of North America's 10 Most Authentic Ski Towns on one Montana town landed on the list at #7. When we saw their choice, we couldn't agree more. One of the most authentic ski towns is the jewel of Northwest Montana, Whitefish.
MONTANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Ranch hopes to rename peak with derogatory name after Wyoming's Tetons

A Colorado mountain with a name recently declared derogatory could be renamed as an homage to Wyoming’s most recognizable peaks. Squaw Mountain, just over the Wyoming border, lies in the Little Snake River Valley. While the southern part of the mountain is owned by the Bureau of Land Management, the...
POLITICS
Idaho Only

This Secluded Hot Spring In Idaho Is So Worthy Of An Adventure

The Gem State is home to numerous hot springs where you can soak, relax, and wash away the stresses of everyday life. Some of these hot springs are in central locations and easy to access, while others are more secluded and more tucked away. Goldbug Hot Springs, located near Salmon, Idaho, falls into the latter […] The post This Secluded Hot Spring In Idaho Is So Worthy Of An Adventure appeared first on Only In Your State.
IDAHO STATE

