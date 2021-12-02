The Best of the Mountain West 2021

Attendance may dwindle during the offseason, but when the snow flies, these city, state, and national parks become ripe for new adventures. Despite not having any nearby lifts, Estes Park ranks as one of Colorado’s best ski towns thanks to its proximity to Rocky. Vertically inclined backcountry skiers can bag the bragging-rights-worthy peaks around Bear Lake or head to Hidden Valley, the park’s long-abandoned 1,200-acre ski area. Meanwhile, the vista-strewn Trail Ridge and Old Fall River roads provide steep but scenic challenges to Nordic skiers and snowshoers. If you don’t feel like exploring on your own, Kent Mountain Adventure Center in Estes Park has guided outings suitable for intermediate alpine shredders and novice snowshoers and cross-country skiers.

COLORADO STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO